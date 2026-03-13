Skip to main content

Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP: Russell tops only practice session as Sainz, Lindblad suffer issues

Mercedes took a comfortable 1-2 in the Chinese GP’s only practice session

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were comfortably the fastest drivers in the only practice session of Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The Shanghai round is the first sprint event of the season, so Friday morning’s practice session will be followed by sprint qualifying.

Russell set the pace as the entire field ran medium tyres early on, lapping in 1m34.169s. He led Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in 1m34.409s, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in 1m34.550s, Mercedes team-mate Antonelli in 1m34.794s and Haas’ Oliver Bearman in 1m34.950s; no one else went faster than 1m35.5s.

Lewis Hamilton then set a 1m34.377s in a seven-lap run as the only frontrunner to use the soft compound before the final 15 minutes, which were dedicated to preparing for the sprint qualifying session.

Mercedes’ dominance seemingly emerged then, with Russell in 1m32.741s and Antonelli in 1m32.861s. The Silver Arrows outpaced their rivals by over half a second, with Lando Norris closest in 1m33.296s. The Briton was followed by Piastri and Leclerc, with Hamilton was some way off in 1m34.129s.

This was a low-key session for Red Bull with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar down in eighth and 13th respectively, the Dutchman 1.8s off the pace. Despite a late spin in Turn 4, seventh-placed Bearman led the midfield by two tenths from Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly, with Racing BullsLiam Lawson a further tenth away.

Williams was noticeably slower than its midfield rivals and led Aston Martin by four tenths, but the green cars set their quickest laps on mediums. Cadillac was a further two tenths adrift, with Valtteri Bottas 3.3s down on Russell.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

A number of incidents occurred from the get-go, as Franco Colapinto spun at Turn 9 on his out-lap; later in the session, his car stopped in the pitlane when coming in, but got going again just as his mechanics arrived on the scene.

Norris and Hamilton nearly collided in the last corner as a slow Hamilton prepared to launch his lap and the McLaren driver attempted to pass him. His Ferrari counterpart then lost control at the Turn 6 braking, spinning out as his ‘rotisserie’ rear wing closed. “Brakes locked up,” he summarised on the radio.

Fewer than 15 minutes into practice, Arvid Lindblad pulled off with a technical issue at the exit of the Turn 14 hairpin and was unable to rejoin the session.

Having been unable to take part in Australian GP qualifying due to a technical problem, Carlos Sainz stayed in the garage for the first 35 minutes of the session because of a data issue – meaning, like Lindblad, the Williams driver goes into sprint qualifying on the backfoot.

At least Sainz was able to trial the soft tyre, unlike Lindblad and Cadillac’s Sergio Perez, who spent the latter part of the session in the garage.

Chinese Grand Prix - Free Practice results

FP1

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'32.741

   S 211.595
2 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 29

+0.120

1'32.861

 0.120 S 211.322
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.555

1'33.296

 0.435 S 210.336
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 28

+0.731

1'33.472

 0.176 S 209.940
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.858

1'33.599

 0.127 S 209.656
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.388

1'34.129

 0.530 S 208.475
7 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.685

1'34.426

 0.297 S 207.819
8 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.800

1'34.541

 0.115 S 207.567
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 27

+1.898

1'34.639

 0.098 S 207.352
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 28

+1.935

1'34.676

 0.037 S 207.271
11 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 29

+2.032

1'34.773

 0.097 S 207.058
12 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 26

+2.087

1'34.828

 0.055 S 206.938
13 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+2.115

1'34.856

 0.028 S 206.877
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 25

+2.136

1'34.877

 0.021 S 206.832
15 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 26

+2.206

1'34.947

 0.070 S 206.679
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 30

+2.739

1'35.480

 0.533 S 205.525
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 18

+2.938

1'35.679

 0.199 S 205.098
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 18

+3.115

1'35.856

 0.177 M 204.719
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac-Ferrari 77 Cadillac Ferrari 25

+3.316

1'36.057

 0.201 S 204.291
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 20

+4.483

1'37.224

 1.167 M 201.839
21 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 6

+5.155

1'37.896

 0.672 M 200.453
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac-Ferrari 11 Cadillac Ferrari 13

+6.459

1'39.200

 1.304 M 197.818
View full results

