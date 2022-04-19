Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals Next / Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing
Formula 1 News

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has escaped unharmed after being robbed of a $320,000 Richard Mille watch in Italy on Monday night.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

According to reports emerging out of Italy, the Monegasque was with friends, including his trainer Andrea Ferrari, in the Tuscan city of Viareggio on Easter Monday.

Around 10pm in the evening they were in the unlit Via Salvatori area when Leclerc was recognised by fans and stopped for photographs and autographs.

Amid a mini-scrum, as Leclerc's presence got the attention of more and more fans, a thief managed to snatch Leclerc's watch from his wrist and escaped before he had even noticed.

With the thief having got away, Leclerc reported the matter to the police who are now investigating and looking into whether the robbery was opportunistic or planned in advance.

Leclerc's trainer Ferrari, who is from Viareggio, made clear his annoyance in a social media post on Tuesday.

Writing on Instagram, Ferrari wrote about the lack of lighting in the area of the city where the robbery took place, which has been the subject of complaints from local residents for a while.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: FIA Pool

In his Instagram post, Ferrari posted: "Via Salvatori has been completely in the dark for months. We have been reporting this for months.

"Well, yesterday evening in Via Salvatori, they have robbed us. Think of arranging the lamps sooner or later? Asking for a friend."

Leclerc is in Italy ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that is taking place at Imola.

After his victory in the Australian Grand Prix that extended his lead in the F1 drivers' championship, Leclerc had returned to Monaco and was spotted at the Monte Carlo Master tennis tournament last week.

Swiss watch maker Richard Mille is a long-time sponsor of Leclerc, and became an official partner of Ferrari last year.

Leclerc is not the first driver to be robbed of an expensive watch. Last year, Lando Norris had a prototype Richard Mille snatched from his wrist after the final of the Euro 2020s at Wembley Stadium.

shares
comments
Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals
Previous article

Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals
Next article

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals

How F1's level playing field rules have impacted computer chip choices
Formula 1

How F1's level playing field rules have impacted computer chip choices

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Plus
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz F1 team orders Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz F1 team orders

Leclerc: Ferrari can't allow pressure to influence F1 2022 approach
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari can't allow pressure to influence F1 2022 approach

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Four F1 teams to stay in Imola for Pirelli testing

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals
Formula 1 Formula 1

Teams call for ‘reform’ over F1 tech-share deals

How F1's level playing field rules have impacted computer chip choices
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's level playing field rules have impacted computer chip choices

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
7 h
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Plus

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks OLEG KARPOV?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner Plus

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner

It’s 25 years since a Williams F1 car last won a world championship. STUART CODLING examines the FW19

Formula 1
Apr 15, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Plus

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Plus

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.