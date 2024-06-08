F1 Canadian GP: Russell on pole after dead heat with Verstappen
George Russell claimed his second Formula 1 pole position in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, setting an identical time to championship leader Max Verstappen.
Canadian GP Qualifying Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
1'12.000
|218.050
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.000
1'12.000
|218.050
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.021
1'12.021
|217.986
|4
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.103
1'12.103
|217.738
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.178
1'12.178
|217.512
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.228
1'12.228
|217.361
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.280
1'12.280
|217.205
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.414
1'12.414
|216.803
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.701
1'12.701
|215.947
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.796
1'12.796
|215.665
|11
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.691
1'12.691
|215.977
|12
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.728
1'12.728
|215.867
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.736
1'12.736
|215.843
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.916
1'12.916
|215.310
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.940
1'12.940
|215.239
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.326
1'13.326
|214.106
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.366
1'13.366
|213.990
|18
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.978
1'13.978
|212.219
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.292
1'14.292
|211.322
|20
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.435
1'13.435
|213.789
|View full results
