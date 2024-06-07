F1 Canadian GP: Norris tops wet-to-dry FP1
McLaren's Lando Norris has set the fastest time in a rain-affected first practice session for Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Canadian GP FP1 result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|
1'24.435
|185.937
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.328
1'24.763
|0.328
|185.217
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+0.871
1'25.306
|0.543
|184.038
|4
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|11
|
+1.535
1'25.970
|0.664
|182.617
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+2.067
1'26.502
|0.532
|181.494
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
+2.319
1'26.754
|0.252
|180.966
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|8
|
+3.149
1'27.584
|0.830
|179.251
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|11
|
+3.235
1'27.670
|0.086
|179.076
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|
+3.623
1'28.058
|0.388
|178.287
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|9
|
+4.106
1'28.541
|0.483
|177.314
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.147
1'28.582
|0.041
|177.232
|12
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+4.288
1'28.723
|0.141
|176.950
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|
+4.617
1'29.052
|0.329
|176.296
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
+8.391
1'32.826
|3.774
|169.129
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+8.976
1'33.411
|0.585
|168.070
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
+12.151
1'36.586
|3.175
|162.545
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+16.095
1'40.530
|3.944
|156.168
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|4
|
|19
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
|20
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|4
|
