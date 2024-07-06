F1 British GP: Russell leads Hamilton in wet final practice
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell set a 1m37.529s in a rain-affected Saturday practice session
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, passes Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
F1 British Grand Prix final practice result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
1'37.529
|217.449
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|
+0.035
1'37.564
|0.035
|217.371
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.185
1'37.714
|0.150
|217.037
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.610
1'38.139
|0.425
|216.097
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.864
1'38.393
|0.254
|215.539
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.925
1'38.454
|0.061
|215.406
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.125
1'38.654
|0.200
|214.969
|8
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.411
1'38.940
|0.286
|214.348
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
+1.755
1'39.284
|0.344
|213.605
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|16
|
+1.811
1'39.340
|0.056
|213.485
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+2.074
1'39.603
|0.263
|212.921
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|23
|
+2.171
1'39.700
|0.097
|212.714
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|22
|
+2.173
1'39.702
|0.002
|212.709
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+2.291
1'39.820
|0.118
|212.458
|15
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|22
|
+2.713
1'40.242
|0.422
|211.564
|16
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+2.901
1'40.430
|0.188
|211.167
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+3.010
1'40.539
|0.109
|210.939
|18
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+3.294
1'40.823
|0.284
|210.344
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+4.256
1'41.785
|0.962
|208.356
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|2
|
