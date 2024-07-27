F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes
Max Verstappen topped a soaking wet final practice which saw very little running after Lance Stroll crashed
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped a rain-hit FP3 session at Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix, where Lance Stroll crashed and the officials suspended running due to the deluge.
Oscar Piastri and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly slotted into second and third ahead of Lando Norris in the second McLaren before the first disruption occurred with Stroll’s accident, with minimal action taking place thereafter.
Verstappen lined up at the end of the pitlane to hit the track as soon as the one-hour session got under way and he duly set the first place benchmark at 2m03.232s – some 20s slower than the quickest time in FP2 on Friday.
Verstappen continued on a four-lap run on the intermediates – working the leading time down to a 2m03.565s as the opening five minutes ended, to lead Piastri, Gasly and Norris.
The last named was one of two drivers to have an off at Turn 9 – the last part of Les Combes – and skate through the gravel, with McLaren later opting to change the floor on his MCL38 as a result.
The rain then intensified and the drivers stopped improving, then started trickling back to the pits, when Stroll crashed at Raidillon having lost the rear of his Aston Martin halfway up the hill from Eau Rouge.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Canadian spun around having appeared to have aquaplaned, with his left-front smashing against the barriers underneath the giant grandstand at this spot, before Stroll pulled over a little way further one as the session was red flagged.
After a near 10-minute delay, the session resumed with two thirds remaining but given the conditions, the pack remained in the pits.
The next 15 minutes passed with no cars heading out and the rain continuing to stream down, race control stopped the session for a second time.
The medical car was sent around to assess the conditions shortly after the second red flag period began, but the session only got going again with two minutes remaining.
Right at the end, a handful of drivers – including Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen, who had not appeared during the early running – headed out on the wet tyres, but with not enough time left to start a flying lap, the early order was preserved to the end.
During his out-lap, Sainz slipped off into the gravel at Turn 10, as Verstappen had nearly done right at the start of the session.
Behind the top four, Esteban Ocon led Charles Leclerc, with Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10.
F1 Belgian GP - FP3 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|
2'01.565
|207.414
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|
+1.433
2'02.998
|1.433
|204.998
|3
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|5
|
+1.610
2'03.175
|0.177
|204.703
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|
+1.807
2'03.372
|0.197
|204.377
|5
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|7
|
+3.685
2'05.250
|1.878
|201.312
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+4.468
2'06.033
|0.783
|200.061
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+4.472
2'06.037
|0.004
|200.055
|8
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
+4.927
2'06.492
|0.455
|199.335
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|
+5.186
2'06.751
|0.259
|198.928
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|3
|
+5.538
2'07.103
|0.352
|198.377
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|3
|
+5.878
2'07.443
|0.340
|197.848
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
+6.475
2'08.040
|0.597
|196.925
|13
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|
+6.506
2'08.071
|0.031
|196.878
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|5
|
+6.845
2'08.410
|0.339
|196.358
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|7
|
+7.879
2'09.444
|1.034
|194.790
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
+9.544
2'11.109
|1.665
|192.316
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|3
|
+9.655
2'11.220
|0.111
|192.153
|18
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|2
|
+13.598
2'15.163
|3.943
|186.548
|19
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|
|20
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|2
|
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row
Autosport Plus
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Jon Noble: Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The Verstappen broadside that underlines Ferrari's alarming recent slump
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments