F1 Belgian GP: Russell long-game strategy snatches win from Hamilton in Mercedes 1-2
Russell gambled on a one-stop strategy to win his second GP of the season
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field at the start
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
F1 Belgian GP Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|44
|
1:19'57.040
|231.181
|1
|25
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|44
|
+0.526
1:19'57.566
|0.526
|231.156
|2
|18
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|44
|
+1.173
1:19'58.213
|0.647
|231.125
|2
|15
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|44
|
+8.549
1:20'05.589
|7.376
|230.770
|2
|12
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|44
|
+9.226
1:20'06.266
|0.677
|230.737
|2
|10
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|44
|
+9.850
1:20'06.890
|0.624
|230.707
|2
|8
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|44
|
+19.795
1:20'16.835
|9.945
|230.231
|2
|6
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|44
|
+43.195
1:20'40.235
|23.400
|229.118
|3
|5
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|44
|
+49.963
1:20'47.003
|6.768
|228.798
|1
|2
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|44
|
+52.552
1:20'49.592
|2.589
|228.676
|2
|1
|Alpine
|Renault
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|44
|
+54.926
1:20'51.966
|2.374
|228.564
|2
|RB
|Red Bull
|12
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|44
|
+1'03.011
1:21'00.051
|8.085
|228.184
|1
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|44
|
+1'03.651
1:21'00.691
|0.640
|228.154
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|44
|
+1'04.365
1:21'01.405
|0.714
|228.120
|2
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|44
|
+1'06.631
1:21'03.671
|2.266
|228.014
|1
|Haas
|Ferrari
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|44
|
+1'10.638
1:21'07.678
|4.007
|227.826
|2
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|44
|
+1'16.737
1:21'13.777
|6.099
|227.541
|1
|RB
|Red Bull
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|44
|
+1'26.057
1:21'23.097
|9.320
|227.107
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|44
|
+1'28.833
1:21'25.873
|2.776
|226.978
|2
|Haas
|Ferrari
|dnf
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|5
|
+39 Laps
11'00.351
|39 Laps
|190.240
|1
|Hydraulics
|Sauber
|Ferrari
