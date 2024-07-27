F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix, but will start 11th due to a grid penalty that elevates Charles Leclerc to pole position.

Ferrari’s Leclerc will be joined on the front row by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes set the third fastest time in the decisive Q3 segment as McLaren proved disappointing in the final part of the one-hour qualifying session.

What happened in Belgian Grand Prix Q1?

On a wet track, but with more rain forecast, teams were keen to get their drivers on track right from the start of the session.

On intermediate tyres, McLaren's Oscar Piastri set the benchmark at 1m57.411s on his opening flyer, but Verstappen blew that away with 1m56.003s.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Piastri stayed out as the track dried, working down to 1m55.549s to retake P1 with six minutes remaining before Verstappen reclaimed the top spot with 1m54.938s.

Piastri wasn’t to be denied, however, setting 1m54.835s on a second set of inters for his final run, 0.076s ahead of an impressive Pierre Gasly for Alpine and a tenth clear of Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Yuki Tsunoda (RB – who will start from the back of the grid anyway due to penalties for taking an all-new engine), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

What happened in Belgian Grand Prix Q2?

Still on intermediates due to steady drizzle, Verstappen set the pace at 1m53.857s on his first flying lap, despite a snap of oversteer at Stavelot. Hamilton got within two tenths a second of him for P2 on a late flying lap.

Alex Albon, Williams FW46 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Knocked out at this point were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (RB), Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'53.837 7 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'54.037 0.200 8 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'54.095 0.258 8 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'54.112 0.275 8 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'54.136 0.299 7 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'54.193 0.356 8 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'54.258 0.421 8 8 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'54.358 0.521 8 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'54.460 0.623 8 10 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'54.470 0.633 7 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'54.473 0.636 7 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'54.635 0.798 8 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'54.682 0.845 6 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'54.764 0.927 8 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'55.716 1.879 8

What happened in Belgian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen unleashed 1m53.159s, six tenths clear of the rest led by his team-mate Perez and eight tenths ahead of Hamilton.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

On the final runs, Leclerc saved his final set of fresh inters for the closing moments and jumped to second from P8. Verstappen failed to improve on his final run.

Leclerc was 0.595s slower than Verstappen but a hundredth faster than Perez, who will start from the outside of the front row.

Hamilton will start third, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren), Piastri, George Russell (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Fernando Alonso (Aston) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

