F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Russell fastest from Hamilton in morning session
George Russell has set the fastest time of the week so far on a tough Friday morning for Cadillac
George Russell topped the final morning session of Formula 1’s first Bahrain pre-season test, leading Lewis Hamilton.
Russell set the fastest time of the week so far less than half an hour into Friday’s running, with a 1m34.075s on soft tyres. Thirty minutes later, the Mercedes driver improved his own benchmark to a 1m33.918s, precisely as Ferrari’s Hamilton set a 1m34.209s.
Nobody else lapped any quicker than 1m35s, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull in 1m35.341s, followed by Haas’ Oliver Bearman in 1m35.972s and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in 1m36.390s.
Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz took sixth and seventh for Alpine and Williams respectively, with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson half a tenth slower than the Spaniard after using exclusively medium tyres over his 84 laps this morning – more mileage than anyone.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who ran almost exclusively on the hard compound before a late run on softs, led Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. The Canadian was 4.5 seconds off the pace, which ironically is precisely what he said the AMR26 was lacking in performance.
After Cadillac caused an early red flag on Thursday when Sergio Perez stopped on track – though its yet-to-be-named car went on to complete a 105-lap day – Valtteri Bottas managed just eight laps this morning before suffering the same fate.
It took nearly two hours for Cadillac to sort the issue. The Finnish veteran was able to cover 37 laps, but still propped up the time sheet.
F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3 morning results
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|BEST LAP
|GAP
|LAPS
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33"918
|78
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1'34"209
|+0.291
|69
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'35"341
|+1.423
|61
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1'35"972
|+2.054
|70
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'36"390
|+2.472
|73
|6
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1'36"874
|+2.956
|64
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1'37"186
|+3.268
|68
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1'37"238
|+3.320
|84
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1'38"251
|+4.333
|60
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'38"423
|+4.505
|54
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1'38"772
|+4.854
|37
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts
WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape
Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments