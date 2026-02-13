Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts

WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC
WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Formula E
Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Why Alpine's WEC exit isn't a body blow but a warning sign

Feature
WEC
WEC
Why Alpine's WEC exit isn't a body blow but a warning sign

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Russell fastest from Hamilton in morning session

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Russell fastest from Hamilton in morning session

What Verstappen means by warning of F1 2026 "disaster" to come

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
What Verstappen means by warning of F1 2026 "disaster" to come

Verstappen hints at extreme Mercedes sandbagging: “I know what happens in Melbourne”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen hints at extreme Mercedes sandbagging: “I know what happens in Melbourne”
Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Russell fastest from Hamilton in morning session

George Russell has set the fastest time of the week so far on a tough Friday morning for Cadillac

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell topped the final morning session of Formula 1’s first Bahrain pre-season test, leading Lewis Hamilton.

Russell set the fastest time of the week so far less than half an hour into Friday’s running, with a 1m34.075s on soft tyres. Thirty minutes later, the Mercedes driver improved his own benchmark to a 1m33.918s, precisely as Ferrari’s Hamilton set a 1m34.209s.

Nobody else lapped any quicker than 1m35s, with Max Verstappen third for Red Bull in 1m35.341s, followed by Haas’ Oliver Bearman in 1m35.972s and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in 1m36.390s.

Read Also:

Franco Colapinto and Carlos Sainz took sixth and seventh for Alpine and Williams respectively, with Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson half a tenth slower than the Spaniard after using exclusively medium tyres over his 84 laps this morning – more mileage than anyone.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto, who ran almost exclusively on the hard compound before a late run on softs, led Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll. The Canadian was 4.5 seconds off the pace, which ironically is precisely what he said the AMR26 was lacking in performance.

After Cadillac caused an early red flag on Thursday when Sergio Perez stopped on track – though its yet-to-be-named car went on to complete a 105-lap day – Valtteri Bottas managed just eight laps this morning before suffering the same fate.

It took nearly two hours for Cadillac to sort the issue. The Finnish veteran was able to cover 37 laps, but still propped up the time sheet.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Day 3 morning results

POS DRIVER TEAM BEST LAP GAP LAPS
1 George Russell Mercedes 1'33"918   78
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1'34"209 +0.291 69
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'35"341 +1.423 61
4 Oliver Bearman Haas 1'35"972 +2.054 70
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1'36"390 +2.472 73
6 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1'36"874 +2.956 64
Carlos Sainz Williams 1'37"186 +3.268 68
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1'37"238 +3.320 84
9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1'38"251 +4.333 60
10   Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'38"423 +4.505 54
11 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1'38"772 +4.854 37

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What Verstappen means by warning of F1 2026 "disaster" to come
Next article LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Verstappen fastest on opening morning

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Verstappen fastest on opening morning

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

WEC
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

Latest news

Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Why Russell won't judge F1’s new rules just yet: “We've got to give it time”

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Russell fastest as afternoon session starts

WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Sweden
WRC Sweden: Evans leads as Solberg drops to P5 after lucky escape

Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism

Formula E
FE Formula E
Jeddah ePrix I
Formula E chief sends "naughty" Jeddah invite to Verstappen after F1 2026 criticism