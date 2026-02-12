F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

Charles Leclerc topped the second morning of Formula 1’s opening Bahrain pre-season test, as Mercedes and Red Bull were hit by reliability trouble alongside Cadillac.

About an hour and 15 minutes into the session, Leclerc drove Ferrari’s SF-26 to a 1m34.273s, which is four tenths faster than McLaren’s Lando Norris achieved on Wednesday.

Norris’ own 1m34.669s benchmark was set on medium tyres, however, while Leclerc turned to softs throughout this morning’s session. The Briton came second – again on mediums – with a 1m34.784s.

Every other car was at least 2.4s off the pace, which obviously isn’t representative of the pecking order but isn’t unrelated to the gremlins encountered by two favourites.

Red Bull completed a single lap at the very end of the morning session, with the team understood to have found a hydraulic leak on the chassis during the car build yesterday. Isack Hadjar was supposed to run through the whole day, so the French sophomore will hope for a chance to catch up later.

At Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli managed just three laps before encountering a power unit issue that ruled him out of the remainder of the morning session. George Russell was supposed to take over for the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Cadillac’s Sergio Perez caused a red flag on his first out-lap for an unspecified reason, but after the car was retrieved it swiftly joined the fray again.

Perez went on to complete 42 laps, with a personal reference of 1m38.653s, which was slower than anyone but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in 1m38.960s.

Alpine was best of the rest with Pierre Gasly lapping in 1m36.723s, leading Oliver Bearman (Haas), Alexander Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls).

A Virtual Safety Car and red flag simulation was performed at the end of the session.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 2 - morning results

Pos DRIVER TEAM Lap Time GAP LAPS 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m34.273s 62 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1m34.784s +0.511s 64 3 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1m36.723s +2.450s 61 4 Oliver Bearman Haas 1m37.025s +2.752s 55 5 Alex Albon Williams 1m37.229s +2.956s 62 6 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1m37.266s +2.993s 47 7 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1m38.017s +3.744s 50 8 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1m38.653s +4.380s 42 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1m38.960s +4.687s 55 10 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes - - 3 11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull - - 1