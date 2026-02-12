Skip to main content

Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as unreliability hits Mercedes, Red Bull

Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap of the Bahrain test so far on Thursday morning

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc topped the second morning of Formula 1’s opening Bahrain pre-season test, as Mercedes and Red Bull were hit by reliability trouble alongside Cadillac.

About an hour and 15 minutes into the session, Leclerc drove Ferrari’s SF-26 to a 1m34.273s, which is four tenths faster than McLaren’s Lando Norris achieved on Wednesday.

Norris’ own 1m34.669s benchmark was set on medium tyres, however, while Leclerc turned to softs throughout this morning’s session. The Briton came second – again on mediums – with a 1m34.784s.

Every other car was at least 2.4s off the pace, which obviously isn’t representative of the pecking order but isn’t unrelated to the gremlins encountered by two favourites.

Red Bull completed a single lap at the very end of the morning session, with the team understood to have found a hydraulic leak on the chassis during the car build yesterday. Isack Hadjar was supposed to run through the whole day, so the French sophomore will hope for a chance to catch up later.

At Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli managed just three laps before encountering a power unit issue that ruled him out of the remainder of the morning session. George Russell was supposed to take over for the afternoon.

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cadillac’s Sergio Perez caused a red flag on his first out-lap for an unspecified reason, but after the car was retrieved it swiftly joined the fray again.

Perez went on to complete 42 laps, with a personal reference of 1m38.653s, which was slower than anyone but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso in 1m38.960s.

Alpine was best of the rest with Pierre Gasly lapping in 1m36.723s, leading Oliver Bearman (Haas), Alexander Albon (Williams), Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) and Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls).

A Virtual Safety Car and red flag simulation was performed at the end of the session.

F1 Bahrain pre-season test Day 2 - morning results

Pos DRIVER TEAM Lap Time GAP LAPS
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1m34.273s   62
2 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren

1m34.784s

+0.511s

 64
3 France Pierre Gasly Alpine

1m36.723s

+2.450s

 61
4 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Haas

1m37.025s

+2.752s

 55
5 Thailand Alex Albon Williams

1m37.229s

 +2.956s 62
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1m37.266s +2.993s

47
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1m38.017s +3.744s 50
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Cadillac 1m38.653s +4.380s

42
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1m38.960s +4.687s

55
10 Italy Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes - -

3
11 France Isack Hadjar Red Bull - -

1

