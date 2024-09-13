All Series
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

The Italian GP winner bounced back from a crash in FP1 to top second practice by just 0.006s from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, as F1 sets off on the first of its flyaway races that mark the final third of the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes third in the FP2 standings ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, as Oscar Piastri led McLaren’s charge in fifth place, but Lando Norris was baulked by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on his flying lap which left him 17th.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who topped opening practice on the Baku streets, slotted into sixth place for Red Bull ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

With Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in eighth, George Russell could only manage ninth following numerous technical issues with his Mercedes car, while Kevin Magnussen’s stand-in Oliver Bearman rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 4:00pm local time (1:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 14 September 2024
Start time: 4:00pm local time – 1:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Azerbaijan GP qualifying coverage starting at 12:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 1pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event
Start time: 12:15pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024, 1pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:30pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024

Will F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Azerbaijan GP qualifying will start at 1:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Baku?

Sunny and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Baku. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds.

F1 Azerbaijan GP - FP2 results

   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

1'43.484

   208.832
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.006

1'43.490

 0.006 208.820
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.066

1'43.550

 0.060 208.699
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.466

1'43.950

 0.400 207.896
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.499

1'43.983

 0.033 207.830
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.545

1'44.029

 0.046 207.738
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.609

1'44.093

 0.064 207.610
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.991

1'44.475

 0.382 206.851
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+1.052

1'44.536

 0.061 206.730
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.063

1'44.547

 0.011 206.708
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+1.161

1'44.645

 0.098 206.515
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.199

1'44.683

 0.038 206.440
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.253

1'44.737

 0.054 206.333
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.265

1'44.749

 0.012 206.310
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.301

1'44.785

 0.036 206.239
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.572

1'45.056

 0.271 205.707
17 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+1.672

1'45.156

 0.100 205.511
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.907

1'45.391

 0.235 205.053
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+2.326

1'45.810

 0.419 204.241
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 25

+2.463

1'45.947

 0.137 203.977
View full results  

F1 Azerbaijan GP - FP1 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

1'45.546

   204.752
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 19

+0.313

1'45.859

 0.313 204.147
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.376

1'45.922

 0.063 204.025
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.481

1'46.027

 0.105 203.823
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 21

+0.627

1'46.173

 0.146 203.543
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.736

1'46.282

 0.109 203.334
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+0.906

1'46.452

 0.170 203.009
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.970

1'46.516

 0.064 202.887
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+1.062

1'46.608

 0.092 202.712
10 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.141

1'46.687

 0.079 202.562
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.427

1'46.973

 0.286 202.021
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+1.589

1'47.135

 0.162 201.715
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+1.638

1'47.184

 0.049 201.623
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.094

1'47.640

 0.456 200.769
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 21

+2.162

1'47.708

 0.068 200.642
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 12

+2.355

1'47.901

 0.193 200.283
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+2.409

1'47.955

 0.054 200.183
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+3.166

1'48.712

 0.757 198.789
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 19

+3.506

1'49.052

 0.340 198.169
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 3

 

    
View full results  

