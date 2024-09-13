F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.



The Italian GP winner bounced back from a crash in FP1 to top second practice by just 0.006s from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, as F1 sets off on the first of its flyaway races that mark the final third of the 2024 season.



Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes third in the FP2 standings ahead of the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, as Oscar Piastri led McLaren’s charge in fifth place, but Lando Norris was baulked by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on his flying lap which left him 17th.



Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who topped opening practice on the Baku streets, slotted into sixth place for Red Bull ahead of Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.



With Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in eighth, George Russell could only manage ninth following numerous technical issues with his Mercedes car, while Kevin Magnussen’s stand-in Oliver Bearman rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 4:00pm local time (1:00pm BST), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.



Date: Saturday 14 September 2024

Start time: 4:00pm local time – 1:00pm BST

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.



Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Azerbaijan GP qualifying coverage starting at 12:15pm BST on Sky Sports F1 and at 1pm on Sky Sports Main Event.



Channel: Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event

Start time: 12:15pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024, 1pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024



Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.



For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.



Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:30pm BST Saturday 14 September 2024

Will F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.



Coverage of Azerbaijan GP qualifying will start at 1:00pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Baku?

Sunny and warm conditions are forecast for Saturday afternoon for the start of qualifying at Baku. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and moderate winds.

F1 Azerbaijan GP - FP2 results

F1 Azerbaijan GP - FP1 results