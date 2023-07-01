Subscribe
Previous / Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed Next / Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Max Verstappen will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

On Saturday Verstappen won the sprint race from pole position and can complete the clean sweep on Sunday as he starts from pole for the grand prix, after topping Friday’s qualifying. 

But for Sergio Perez, who finished runner-up to Verstappen in the sprint race after almost clashing with his Red Bull team-mate on the opening lap, he will start from a lowly 15th place after having all his representative lap times deleted in Q2 for track limit violations. 

It means Verstappen is the lone Red Bull set to fight off two Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc taking second place in Friday’s qualifying session ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz. 

Lando Norris lines up in fourth place equipped with an upgraded McLaren this weekend, ahead of Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes in fifth and the pair of Aston Martins Lance Stroll in sixth and Fernando Alonso in seventh. 

One of the stars of the sprint race Nico Hulkenberg, who held second place for the opening handful of laps, starts eighth for Haas aiming to bag further points. 

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix? 

Date: Sunday 2 July 2023

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time 

The ninth round of the 2023 F1 season, the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring, gets underway at 3:00pm local time (2:00pm BST) on Sunday 2 July. 

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP? 

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Austrian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will start at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST. 

  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 2 July 2023 

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of the Austrian GP here. [https://www.autosport.com/f1/live-text/f1-austrian-gp-live-commentary-and-updates-race/1119257/] 

When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights? 

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two hours and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend. 

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services. 

Channel: Channel 4  

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 2 July 2023 

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?  

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website. 

Live coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Austrian GP 

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at the Red Bull Ring, with low winds and a fair chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race. 

How many laps is the F1 Austrian GP? 

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Red Bull Ring, covering a total race distance of 306.452km. 

F1 Austrian GP starting grid 

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'04.391   241.412
2 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'04.439 0.048 241.232
3 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 1'04.581 0.190 240.702
4 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'04.658 0.267 240.415
5 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'04.819 0.428 239.818
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'04.893 0.502 239.545
7 14 Spain Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1'04.911 0.520 239.478
8 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 1'05.090 0.699 238.820
9 10 France Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1'05.170 0.779 238.526
10 23 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'05.823 1.432 236.160
11 63 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'05.428 1.037 237.586
12 31 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'05.453 1.062 237.495
13 81 Australia Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 1'05.605 1.214 236.945
14 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'05.680 1.289 236.674
15 11 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 2'06.688 1'02.297 122.701
16 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'05.784 1.393 236.300
17 24 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'05.818 1.427 236.178
18 2 United States Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 1'05.948 1.557 235.712
19 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'05.971 1.580 235.630
20 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'05.974 1.583 235.620
View full results

 

 

shares
comments

Stroll: F1 “playing with fire” if Spa is not changed

Hulkenberg knew he had no chance of F1 podium in Austrian GP sprint race
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 sprint races in 2023: How does it work and when is it happening?

F1 sprint races in 2023: How does it work and when is it happening?

Formula 1

F1 sprint races in 2023: How does it work and when is it happening? F1 sprint races in 2023: How does it work and when is it happening?

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

BTCC BTCC

Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82 Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030 F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne? Who will replace Hamilton on the British F1 throne?

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jonathan Noble

The next format experiment Formula 1 should try The next format experiment Formula 1 should try

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Tim Wright

The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition The F1 cycles of staying ahead of the opposition

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe