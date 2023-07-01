F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

On Saturday Verstappen won the sprint race from pole position and can complete the clean sweep on Sunday as he starts from pole for the grand prix, after topping Friday’s qualifying.

But for Sergio Perez, who finished runner-up to Verstappen in the sprint race after almost clashing with his Red Bull team-mate on the opening lap, he will start from a lowly 15th place after having all his representative lap times deleted in Q2 for track limit violations.

It means Verstappen is the lone Red Bull set to fight off two Ferraris, with Charles Leclerc taking second place in Friday’s qualifying session ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Lando Norris lines up in fourth place equipped with an upgraded McLaren this weekend, ahead of Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes in fifth and the pair of Aston Martins Lance Stroll in sixth and Fernando Alonso in seventh.

One of the stars of the sprint race Nico Hulkenberg, who held second place for the opening handful of laps, starts eighth for Haas aiming to bag further points.

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 2 July 2023

Start time: 2:00pm BST, 3:00pm local time

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Austrian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Austrian GP, with the race shown live on Sky Sports F1. Pre-race coverage will start at 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, ahead of the race start at 2:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 12:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1, Sunday 2 July 2023

When can I watch the F1 Austrian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Austrian GP at 6:30pm BST on Sunday. The full programme will run for two hours and 30 minutes, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 6:30pm BST, Sunday 2 July 2023

Will the F1 Austrian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Austrian GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Austrian GP

Current weather forecasts predict mild and cloudy conditions at the Red Bull Ring, with low winds and a fair chance of rain. The temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Austrian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 71 laps of the Red Bull Ring, covering a total race distance of 306.452km.

