F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen wins “exciting battles” sprint race over duelling McLarens
Max Verstappen converts pole to victory in Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix sprint, after briefly losing the lead to Lando Norris's McLaren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen won the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 sprint race after fending off an intense early attack from McLaren drivers, which the Dutchman called a “few exciting battles”.
Oscar Piastri eventually finished second ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris, who paid for not defending better after passing Verstappen for the lead during the exciting early stages.
At the start, after the contest had been shortened to 23 laps as an extra formation lap was required due to photographers standing behind the barriers at the first corner posing a safety risk, per the FIA, Verstappen easily led away from pole ahead of Norris.
For the rest of the opening tour, Norris defended against Piastri, who had started third, while behind Carlos Sainz battled by George Russell’s Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton chased on in sixth.
With Verstappen unable to escape DRS threat from Norris in the early laps, the Red Bull driver was even moved to defend the inside lines at Turns 3 and 4, before Norris attacked hard at the former on lap five.
Having braked very late for the uphill right-hander, Norris and Verstappen went deep, which allowed Piastri to get amongst the action through the following DRS zone heading back down the hill to Turn 4.
There, Norris left enough space on the inside for Verstappen to hit back immediately and retake the lead despite locking up his right-front, which sent Norris slightly wide and creating a gap that Piastri surged into to take second from his team-mate.
The battle at the front allowed the chasing pack to close in, with Russell fighting his way past Sainz to retake fourth with DRS-assisted run around the outside at Turn 4 on lap eight – just as Verstappen was starting to pull away from the McLarens.
The Dutchman finally snapped DRS to Piastri on lap 10 and from there he simply eased away to take his second third sprint win of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
“It was a good first lap,” Verstappen said afterwards. “But then once the DRS opens, it's very hard to get out of it. Took a few laps, few exciting battles as well.
“But once we cleared the DRS, then I could do a bit more my own race and then it looked all a bit better.”
Verstappen also explained a radio call he made about his RB20 “clipping too much” in terms of the car having to recharge its battery at the expense of top speed, saying: “It's just because they're in the DRS, so they use a bit less energy, because naturally they spend less time on the straight, just catching up to me”.
He added: “And I think once they were out, then I could go back to my normal management, and then everything was fine again.”
Norris, having fallen to nearly two seconds behind Piastri while Verstappen was steadily adding chunks to his lead, closed back in on the lead McLaren and regularly got close using DRS.
But Piastri held on to finish second 4.6s behind Verstappen and 0.7s in front of Norris.
Russell dropped back from the McLaren pair over the races second half to finish three seconds behind Norris in fourth, with other gaps spreading out between the rest of the leading pack too.
Sainz was a chunk back from Russell by the end and having to fend off the close attentions of Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc was 2.2s behind the Mercedes in seventh and 3.9s behind Sergio Perez, who completed the points positions in the other Red Bull, 17.4s adrift of the winning one.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Leclerc’s sprint race was transformed with a brilliant opening lap when he climbed from his starting spot in 10th to run seventh almost immediately, while behind there was interest as Esteban Ocon held off Pierre Gasly to win an intra-Alpine scrap over 11th.
Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg faced a post-race investigation for appearing to force Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso off the track at Turn 3 with a late, locked-up dive.
The pair ended up 14th and 16th, split by RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Hulkenberg was later handed a 10s penalty for his move on Alonso, which dropped him 19th in the final classification, only ahead of Sauber's Zhou Guanyu.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|23
|
26'41.389
|222.979
|8
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|23
|
+4.616
26'46.005
|4.616
|222.338
|7
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|23
|
+5.348
26'46.737
|0.732
|222.237
|6
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|23
|
+8.354
26'49.743
|3.006
|221.822
|5
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|23
|
+9.989
26'51.378
|1.635
|221.597
|4
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|23
|
+11.207
26'52.596
|1.218
|221.429
|3
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|23
|
+13.424
26'54.813
|2.217
|221.125
|2
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|23
|
+17.409
26'58.798
|3.985
|220.581
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|23
|
+24.067
27'05.456
|6.658
|219.677
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|23
|
+30.175
27'11.564
|6.108
|218.855
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|23
|
+30.839
27'12.228
|0.664
|218.766
|Alpine
|Renault
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|23
|
+31.308
27'12.697
|0.469
|218.703
|Alpine
|Renault
|13
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|23
|
+35.452
27'16.841
|4.144
|218.149
|RB
|Red Bull
|14
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|23
|
+38.423
27'19.812
|2.971
|217.754
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|23
|
+39.397
27'20.786
|0.974
|217.625
|RB
|Red Bull
|16
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|23
|
+43.155
27'24.544
|3.758
|217.128
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|23
|
+44.076
27'25.465
|0.921
|217.006
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|23
|
+44.673
27'26.062
|0.597
|216.927
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|23
|
+46.511
27'27.900
|1.838
|216.685
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|23
|
+53.143
27'34.532
|6.632
|215.817
|Sauber
|Ferrari
