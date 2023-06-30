F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1’s latest sprint race format tweaks get its second outing, this time at the Austrian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch the sprint qualifying and sprint race.
F1 has turned its sprint race into a standalone Saturday event, with sprint qualifying deciding the starting grid in the morning followed by the sprint race in the afternoon. Here’s how the latest sprint race format changes work.
Qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix was held on Friday, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen taking pole position from Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, while Sergio Perez missed out on Q3 for a fourth consecutive race.
What time does sprint qualifying start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
Sprint qualifying for the Austrian GP starts at 12.00pm local time (11.00am BST), using a shorter version of the traditional Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.
Date: Saturday 1 July 2023
Start time: 12.00pm local time – 11.00am BST
-What time does the sprint race start for the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
The sprint race for the Austrian GP starts at 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST), covering a distance of 24 laps or 60 minutes.
Date: Saturday 1 July 2023
Start time: 4.30pm local time – 3.30pm BST
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
How can I watch Formula 1?
In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.
How can I watch F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race?
In the United Kingdom every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with Austrian GP sprint qualifying coverage starting at 10:30am BST on Sky Sports F1, and sprint race coverage starting at 2:30pm BST on Sky Sports F1.
- Channel: Sky Sports F1
- Start time – Sprint Qualifying: 10:30am BST 1 July 2023
- Start time – Sprint Race: 2:30pm BST 1 July 2023
Autosport will be running a live text coverage of sprint qualifying and the sprint race here.
When can I watch the highlights of F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race?
In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of sprint qualifying and the sprint race for the Austrian GP at 7:30pm BST on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both sprint qualifying and the sprint race and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.
For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch up services.
- Channel: Channel 4
- Start time: 7:30pm BST 1 July 2023
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Will F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and the sprint race be on the radio?
Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.
Coverage of Austrian GP sprint qualifying will start at 11:00am BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
Coverage of the Austrian GP sprint race will start at 3:30pm BST on the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sounds app.
What's the weather forecast for sprint qualifying and the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring?
Wet and mild conditions with a high chance of showers is forecast for all of Saturday at the Red Bull Ring. The temperature is set to reach highs of 19 degrees Celsius at the start of the sprint race.
