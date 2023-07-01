Live: F1 Austrian GP updates - Sprint race
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix continues on Saturday with the sprint race.
F1 pushes on with round nine this weekend and its second sprint race of the season at the Austrian GP.
Saturday has become effectively a standalone event, with sprint qualifying at 11am BST followed by the sprint race at 3:30pm BST.
Max Verstappen, who took pole position for the grand prix on Friday, leads the drivers’ standings by 69 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Here's Verstappen take on the Perez incident: "It was a little bit of a hairy moment out of Turn 1, being forced onto the grass, it is very slippery, but we managed to keep the car under control. From then on we just did our own race."
Perez on that near-miss with Verstappen on the first lap: "I think Max was angry that I went into Turn 2, but I didn't see him there, once I realised he was there I opened up the door. It is fine, we spoke about it."
"What's wrong with Max, man?" Perez asks after that lap one shuffle. They came so close to contact twice at the start.
Trending
Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash Why Verstappen, Hamilton weren't investigated over "revenge foul" F1 clash
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns Wolff: 'Frightened' Horner's 2026 fears prompted by Red Bull F1 engine concerns
F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Austrian GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards" Russell's 2023 F1 form has "taken a step backwards"
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach Krack: Aston Austrian form reflects “conservative” approach
Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82
Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82 Team Dynamics boss Steve Neal dies aged 82
Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Austrian Grand Prix
10 Years of Toto Memories at Mercedes
10 Years of Toto Memories at Mercedes
F1 2023 Austrian GP - Everything You Need To Know
F1 2023 Austrian GP - Everything You Need To Know