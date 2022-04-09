Tickets Subscribe
Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russian GP replacement Next / Red Bull F1 veteran Rocquelin moves to junior programme role
Formula 1 / Australian GP Practice report

F1 Australian GP: Norris leads FP3 as both Aston Martins crash out

Lando Norris topped final practice for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix as both Aston Martin cars crashed out and caused red flags at Albert Park.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 Australian GP: Norris leads FP3 as both Aston Martins crash out

Sebastian Vettel suffered a high-speed crash exiting Turn 10 before team-mate Lance Stroll crashed at Turn 11 in the closing stages, bringing the session to an early end.

After missing the opening two races of the season due to COVID-19, Vettel’s difficult return to action in Australia continued as he crashed out 20 minutes into the session.

Vettel lost the rear of his Aston Martin AMR22 car exiting the fast left-right sequence, causing him to run through the gravel and into the wall.

Vettel quickly apologised to the team over the radio before getting out of the car unharmed and then returning to the paddock on the back of a scooter being driven by a marshal.

The crash came after Vettel lost running on Friday after an engine issue sidelined him in FP1 and prevented him from taking any part in FP2. He also received a €5,000 fine for driving a scooter unauthorised on-track at the end of FP1 to get back to the paddock.

Things went from bad to worse for Aston Martin when Stroll lost control of his car at Turn 11, causing him to run through the gravel and into the wall with five minutes remaining.

Stroll was unharmed, but the front-left corner of his car was damaged in the impact, leaving Aston Martin with a significant amount of work to complete ahead of qualifying.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The red flag meant Norris took top spot for McLaren in FP3 after most of the front-running drivers failed to get in a low-fuel run at the very end of the session.

Norris posted a best lap time of 1m19.117s on the soft compound tyre to finish one-tenth of a second clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The British driver was told to ease off under the late red flag due to a warning appearing on his dashboard.

Leclerc spent much of the session competing for top spot along with Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, who enjoyed a surprisingly competitive session.

Leclerc, Perez and Alonso were covered by just 0.026s in second to fourth, while Sainz sat a couple of tenths behind in fifth place.

Daniel Ricciardo completed a decent session for McLaren as his finished sixth, half a second off his team-mate’s time, while Max Verstappen was seventh for Red Bull.

Verstappen set his best time on the medium compound tyre, but had a tricky session that saw him spin at Turn 13 before almost losing the rear of his car running through Turn 1 while on a late push lap. “I don’t get why I’m spinning,” Verstappen said over the radio. “It’s really hard to feel the balance at the moment.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton also struggled for Mercedes, finishing eighth after narrowly avoiding the wall when running wide at Turn 11 early in the session. Former team-mate Valtteri Bottas took ninth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who completed the top 10 for AlphaTauri.

George Russell and Pierre Gasly took 11th and 12th respectively ahead of Esteban Ocon, who was over eight-tenths of a second off Alonso’s time in the sister Alpine. Mick Schumacher finished 14th for Haas ahead of rookie Zhou Guanyu and Williams’s Alex Albon.

Kevin Magnussen ended FP3 in 17th place after struggling through Friday following some overnight nausea, while Nicholas Latifi sat 18th ahead of the two Aston Martins.

F1 Australian GP - FP3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 12 1'19.117  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 1'19.249 0.132
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1'19.265 0.148
4 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 15 1'19.275 0.158
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 17 1'19.419 0.302
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 14 1'19.693 0.576
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 1'19.809 0.692
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 13 1'19.896 0.779
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 17 1'20.008 0.891
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 12 1'20.071 0.954
11 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 16 1'20.096 0.979
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 14 1'20.133 1.016
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 14 1'20.205 1.088
14 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 17 1'20.692 1.575
15 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 16 1'20.836 1.719
16 Thailand Alex Albon Williams 16 1'20.958 1.841
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 1'21.025 1.908
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 14 1'21.050 1.933
19 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 11 1'21.636 2.519
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 5    
