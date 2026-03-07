F1 Australian GP: Russell tops interrupted FP3 as Antonelli suffers heavy crash

Mercedes' George Russell is heading into Formula 1's first qualifying session of the year with the fastest time as he topped a derailed FP3 session at the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell and Mercedes finally showed their hand with a brutal last-minute flyer to head Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The start of the session was delayed by 20 minutes due to barrier repairs prompted by a crash in F3 and it would be interrupted again with two red flags, one for an early stoppage by Williams' Carlos Sainz, and late red flag for a smash by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli in Turn 2.

Hamilton had been leading the early running in Albert Park when Sainz ground to a halt at pit entry on his out-lap on what was another troublesome session for the Grove team, with Albon plagued by hydraulic issues on Friday.

The session was resumed with 38 minutes on the clock, with Mercedes sophomore Antonelli dipping under Hamilton's early benchmark, only to be bested by Ferrari's Leclerc and his 1m20.271s lap as all frontrunners opted for Pirelli's softest rubber. Piastri then went quickest with a 1m20.164s, before Leclerc retaliated once more with a 1m19.827s to go top.

The session was interrupted once more in the final quarter for a vicious crash by Antonelli, who appeared to bottom out on the inside of Turn 2 and veered hard into the outside wall. Antonelli escaped unhurt, but Mercedes is up against it to build up a new car for the young Italian ahead of qualifying.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The session went green again for the final four minutes, which led to a long queue at pit exit for one final flyer. It was only then that Russell showed his real hand, setting a last-minute lap of 1m19.053s which was six tenths faster than Hamilton and seven tenths up on Leclerc's previous benchmark.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was fourth ahead of impressive Red Bull man Isack Hadjar, with four different teams in the top five. Max Verstappen was sixth behind his team-mate, as the Red Bull conceded a full second to Russell.

The unfortunate Antonelli was seventh-fastest ahead of world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman completed the top 10.

There were some faint glimmers of improvement at Aston Martin, where Fernando Alonso was able to complete 20 laps in the Honda powered AMR26, setting a lap that had been vastly quicker than what the team had managed thus far.

Alonso's 1m22s lap was 3.6 seconds off the frontrunners, which could be a crucial benchmark time for the Spaniard to qualify for the race if he encounters any trouble in Saturday's actual qualifying session. But Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll failed to make it out at all after Aston detected an issue with the internal combustion engine while building up his car.

With Sainz joining Stroll at the bottom after failing to set a lap, Cadillac duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez brought up the rear of the field in 19th and 20th respectively.

Qualifying for F1's 2026 curtain-raiser follows at 4pm local Melbourne time.

Read Also: Formula 1 FIA reverses Australian GP straight mode change after pushback

F1 Australian GP - FP3 results