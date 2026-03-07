Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Feature
Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed

Verstappen wants FIA to take action over F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Verstappen wants FIA to take action over F1 2026 rules

Norris continues criticism of "very artificial" F1 2026 rules

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris continues criticism of "very artificial" F1 2026 rules

LIVE: F1 Australian Grand Prix updates - Russell wins in Mercedes 1-2

Formula 1
Australian GP
LIVE: F1 Australian Grand Prix updates - Russell wins in Mercedes 1-2

F1 Australian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2, Ferrari’s strategy fails

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2, Ferrari’s strategy fails
Practice report
Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP: Russell tops interrupted FP3 as Antonelli suffers heavy crash

Kimi Antonelli suffered a big accident in third free practice for Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix as Mercedes team-mate George Russell topped the timesheets

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Mercedes' George Russell is heading into Formula 1's first qualifying session of the year with the fastest time as he topped a derailed FP3 session at the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell and Mercedes finally showed their hand with a brutal last-minute flyer to head Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The start of the session was delayed by 20 minutes due to barrier repairs prompted by a crash in F3 and it would be interrupted again with two red flags, one for an early stoppage by Williams' Carlos Sainz, and late red flag for a smash by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli in Turn 2.

Hamilton had been leading the early running in Albert Park when Sainz ground to a halt at pit entry on his out-lap on what was another troublesome session for the Grove team, with Albon plagued by hydraulic issues on Friday.

The session was resumed with 38 minutes on the clock, with Mercedes sophomore Antonelli dipping under Hamilton's early benchmark, only to be bested by Ferrari's Leclerc and his 1m20.271s lap as all frontrunners opted for Pirelli's softest rubber. Piastri then went quickest with a 1m20.164s, before Leclerc retaliated once more with a 1m19.827s to go top.

The session was interrupted once more in the final quarter for a vicious crash by Antonelli, who appeared to bottom out on the inside of Turn 2 and veered hard into the outside wall. Antonelli escaped unhurt, but Mercedes is up against it to build up a new car for the young Italian ahead of qualifying.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The session went green again for the final four minutes, which led to a long queue at pit exit for one final flyer. It was only then that Russell showed his real hand, setting a last-minute lap of 1m19.053s which was six tenths faster than Hamilton and seven tenths up on Leclerc's previous benchmark.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was fourth ahead of impressive Red Bull man Isack Hadjar, with four different teams in the top five. Max Verstappen was sixth behind his team-mate, as the Red Bull conceded a full second to Russell.

The unfortunate Antonelli was seventh-fastest ahead of world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Oliver Bearman completed the top 10.

There were some faint glimmers of improvement at Aston Martin, where Fernando Alonso was able to complete 20 laps in the Honda powered AMR26, setting a lap that had been vastly quicker than what the team had managed thus far.

Alonso's 1m22s lap was 3.6 seconds off the frontrunners, which could be a crucial benchmark time for the Spaniard to qualify for the race if he encounters any trouble in Saturday's actual qualifying session. But Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll failed to make it out at all after Aston detected an issue with the internal combustion engine while building up his car.

With Sainz joining Stroll at the bottom after failing to set a lap, Cadillac duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez brought up the rear of the field in 19th and 20th respectively.

Qualifying for F1's 2026 curtain-raiser follows at 4pm local Melbourne time.

Read Also:

F1 Australian GP - FP3 results

FP3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

1'19.053

   S 240.355
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.616

1'19.669

 0.616 S 238.496
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+0.774

1'19.827

 0.158 S 238.024
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 17

+1.034

1'20.087

 0.260 S 237.251
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.084

1'20.137

 0.050 S 237.103
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 15

+1.144

1'20.197

 0.060 S 236.926
7 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+1.271

1'20.324

 0.127 S 236.551
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.390

1'20.443

 0.119 S 236.202
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 19

+1.406

1'20.459

 0.016 S 236.155
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.725

1'20.778

 0.319 S 235.222
11 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 15

+1.785

1'20.838

 0.060 S 235.047
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 13

+1.837

1'20.890

 0.052 H 234.896
13 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.930

1'20.983

 0.093 S 234.627
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+2.014

1'21.067

 0.084 S 234.383
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 26

+2.018

1'21.071

 0.004 S 234.372
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 22

+2.360

1'21.413

 0.342 S 233.387
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+2.611

1'21.664

 0.251 S 232.670
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 20

+3.667

1'22.720

 1.056 S 229.700
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac-Ferrari 77 Cadillac Ferrari 12

+4.461

1'23.514

 0.794 S 227.516
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac-Ferrari 11 Cadillac Ferrari 21

+5.344

1'24.397

 0.883 M 225.135
21 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 1

 

      
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 0

 

      
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Australian GP updates - Antonelli suffers big crash in FP3
Next article How F1 teams pushed back against a "draconian" FIA intervention at Australian GP

Top Comments

More from
Filip Cleeren

Piastri explains cause of Australian GP pre-race crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Piastri explains cause of Australian GP pre-race crash

Piastri out of Australian GP after crash on way to grid

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Piastri out of Australian GP after crash on way to grid

Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Alonso's patience with Aston Martin and Honda is reliant on time he doesn't have

Latest news

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Feature
Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed

Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed