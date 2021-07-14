Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality
Formula 1 / British GP News

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

By:

Formula 1 has unveiled its plans for a new scholarship, internship and apprenticeship programme focusing on underrepresented groups in a push to improve diversity throughout the industry.

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

As part of its We Race As One initiative, F1 announced in June 2020 that it would be forming a foundation to help fund scholarships and tuition for students from more diverse backgrounds, aided by a personal donation of $1 million from F1 executive chairman Chase Carey.

This came after a push from seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton to make F1 more diverse, including a launch of the Hamilton Commission to find out why black and other ethnic minority groups are underrepresented in the series.

The findings of the Hamilton Commission were released earlier this week, and revealed that just 1% of employees in F1 are from black backgrounds.

F1 explained its plans to provide more opportunities through its scholarship programme back in March, but has today fully outlined what action it will be taking.

Ten Formula 1 Engineering Scholarships will be made available for students from “underrepresented groups including ethnic minorities, women, and those from under-privileged backgrounds”, covering the full cost of tuition as well as providing a living stipend.

All 10 F1 teams have committed to provide work experience opportunities to a scholar during their time at university, with the partner institutions being based across the UK and Italy. These are University of Cambridge (1 scholar), Coventry University (1), Manchester Metropolitan University (1), MUNER - The Motorvehicle University of Emilia-Romagna (3), University of Oxford (2) and Strathclyde University (1).

The Formula 1 Apprentice Programme will see the series “place two long term apprentices from underrepresented groups within our organisation in 2021. The apprenticeships will begin in September and have a focus on mechanical engineering.”

Finally, the Formula 1 Internship Programme will see six interns from underrepresented groups be offered roles in F1 this year on a mix of short and long-term placements, two of which have already been assigned in F1’s motorsport and marketing teams.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, lead the field away at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, lead the field away at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1’s statement said the remaining four “will be recruited over the coming weeks via multiple D&I partners including: BCOMS, who work with talented sports media enthusiasts looking to develop their career in media; Driven By Diversity, whose mission is to educate individuals and organisations on the value of diversity and inclusion in motorsport; and various other initiatives who train and nurture young people from underrepresented groups or with limited educational or employment opportunities.”

“Formula 1 is a global sport with fans across the world,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“We want to be as diverse as our fan base and that is why we are taking action to ensure talented people from underrepresented groups have the best opportunities to get into, and build, a fantastic career in this amazing sport.

“I am delighted to announce that scholars, apprentices and interns will get the chance to fulfil their dreams in Formula 1 and I know they have amazing futures ahead of them. I want to pay particular thanks to Chase whose generous donation is funding the ten scholarships.

“Our #WeRaceAsOne platform is our commitment to make real change and shows our recognition that we know we must make a positive contribution to the world we live in. All of the teams are committed to this and the work of the Hamilton Commission shows the dedication to addressing these issues across Formula 1.

“Our focus is on Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Community and we will continue to drive forward with our plans to be more diverse, more sustainable and leave a lasting positive impact on the countries and communities we visit.

“We know we must continue to move forward on these issues and the whole sport is united in doing this in the months and years ahead.”

 

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Previous article

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

15 h
3
Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

23 h
4
WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

16 h
5
BTCC

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened

23 h
Latest news
F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity
F1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

3m
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus
F1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

6m
Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions
F1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

20m
Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight
F1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

1 h
F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
F1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

15 h
Latest videos
Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
21 h

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
23 h

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about F1 future at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Russell: "Nothing will be announced" about F1 future at Silverstone

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Trending Today

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's floor experiments have finally paid off

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car
WRC WRC

Toyota won't "completely stop development" and switch focus to 2022 WRC car

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened
BTCC BTCC

What could have been: The BTCC reunion that never happened

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 sprint timetable opens door for set-up "mess", says Ferrari

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
6m
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
20 h
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. STUART CODLING digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Latest news

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces scholarship and internship plan to improve diversity

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: Aston Martin will do ‘whatever it takes’ to be champions

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Coulthard: Hamilton "truly relishing" Verstappen F1 title fight

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.