F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 undertook another mixed opening day of action, following the drama that hit Las Vegas GP FP1 and FP2, with the first session at the Yas Marina circuit effectively a mini rookie test with 10 new drivers in action.

After that, second practice was truncated heavily by two red-flag stoppages; the first for a heavy crash by Carlos Sainz that required barrier repairs before another crash for Nico Hulkenberg.

As a result of the restricted running, all teams lost out on representative long-run data, with Leclerc topping FP2 from Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

The disrupted running provided a shaken-up order, with Valtteri Bottas in fourth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Sergio Perez and George Russell. Zhou Guanyu also impressed for the Swiss squad, running for the final time under its Alfa title sponsorship, in seventh place as Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP starts at 6pm local time (2pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 25 November 2023

Start time: 6pm local time – 2pm GMT

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels and costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Abu Dhabi GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1

Start time: 1:15pm GMT 25 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP at 7:00pm GMT on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: 7:00pm GMT 25 November 2023

Will F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Abu Dhabi?

Warm and dry conditions are forecast for Saturday night for the start of qualifying in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

