Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Charles Leclerc topped the Friday practice times for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

Published
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

F1 undertook another mixed opening day of action, following the drama that hit Las Vegas GP FP1 and FP2, with the first session at the Yas Marina circuit effectively a mini rookie test with 10 new drivers in action.

After that, second practice was truncated heavily by two red-flag stoppages; the first for a heavy crash by Carlos Sainz that required barrier repairs before another crash for Nico Hulkenberg.

As a result of the restricted running, all teams lost out on representative long-run data, with Leclerc topping FP2 from Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

The disrupted running provided a shaken-up order, with Valtteri Bottas in fourth for Alfa Romeo ahead of Sergio Perez and George Russell. Zhou Guanyu also impressed for the Swiss squad, running for the final time under its Alfa title sponsorship, in seventh place as Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri rounded out the top 10.

What time does qualifying start for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP starts at 6pm local time (2pm GMT), using the regular Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout session format.

Date: Saturday 25 November 2023
Start time: 6pm local time – 2pm GMT

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, crashes out in FP2

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, crashes out in FP2

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, except for the British GP which is shown live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels and costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98 or a month membership of £34.99 per month.

How can I watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every F1 practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with Abu Dhabi GP qualifying coverage starting at 1:15pm GMT on Sky Sports F1.

Channel: Sky Sports F1
Start time: 1:15pm GMT 25 November 2023

Autosport will be running a live text coverage of qualifying here.

When can I watch the highlights of F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP at 7:00pm GMT on Saturday evening. The full programme will run for 90 minutes, covering both qualifying and wrapping up the major talking points of the race weekend so far.

For the entire 2023 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: 7:00pm GMT 25 November 2023

Will F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC 5 Live Sports Extra or via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of Abu Dhabi GP qualifying will start at 2:00pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

What's the weather forecast for qualifying in Abu Dhabi?

Warm and dry conditions are forecast for Saturday night for the start of qualifying in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is set to be 27 degrees Celsius at the start of qualifying, with a low chance of rain and low winds.

FP2 result:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 16

1'24.809

   224.169
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.043

1'24.852

 0.043 224.056
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.173

1'24.982

 0.130 223.713
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 16

+0.215

1'25.024

 0.042 223.602
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.303

1'25.112

 0.088 223.371
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 17

+0.313

1'25.122

 0.010 223.345
7 China Z. Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 18

+0.414

1'25.223

 0.101 223.080
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+0.506

1'25.315

 0.092 222.840
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 15

+0.512

1'25.321

 0.006 222.824
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.552

1'25.361

 0.040 222.719
11 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+0.588

1'25.397

 0.036 222.626
12 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 16

+0.658

1'25.467

 0.070 222.443
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 17

+0.683

1'25.492

 0.025 222.378
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 17

+0.757

1'25.566

 0.074 222.186
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 17

+0.860

1'25.669

 0.103 221.919
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.272

1'26.081

 0.412 220.857
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.604

1'26.413

 0.332 220.008
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 17

+1.850

1'26.659

 0.246 219.384
19 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 4

+1.898

1'26.707

 0.048 219.262
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 7

+2.338

1'27.147

 0.440 218.155
View full results  

FP1 result:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 26

1'26.072

   220.880
2 Brazil F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing 34 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.288

1'26.360

 0.288 220.143
3 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26

+0.361

1'26.433

 0.073 219.957
4 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 21

+0.381

1'26.453

 0.020 219.906
5 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+0.559

1'26.631

 0.178 219.454
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.593

1'26.665

 0.034 219.368
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.604

1'26.676

 0.011 219.340
8 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.631

1'26.703

 0.027 219.272
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 26

+0.648

1'26.720

 0.017 219.229
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 27

+0.653

1'26.725

 0.005 219.217
11 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+0.670

1'26.742

 0.017 219.174
12 Denmark F. Vesti Mercedes 42 Mercedes Mercedes 27

+0.743

1'26.815

 0.073 218.989
13 Australia J. Doohan Alpine 61 Alpine Renault 23

+0.793

1'26.865

 0.050 218.863
14 France T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 98 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20

+1.021

1'27.093

 0.228 218.290
15 Mexico P. O'Ward McLaren 29 McLaren Mercedes 23

+1.042

1'27.114

 0.021 218.238
16 United Kingdom J. Dennis Red Bull Racing 36 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.136

1'27.208

 0.094 218.002
17 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 37 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+1.172

1'27.244

 0.036 217.912
18 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Williams 45 Williams Mercedes 28

+1.388

1'27.460

 0.216 217.374
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.390

1'27.462

 0.002 217.369
20 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.497

1'27.569

 0.107 217.104
View full results  
shares
comments
