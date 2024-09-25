F1 2024 schedule: When is the next Formula 1 race?

The 2024 F1 season has seen the calendar become more regionalised, as part of an attempt from the championship to increase its sustainability.

It has resulted in the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix being placed in a back-to-back, while the Japanese GP was moved from its usual Autumn slot to April.

This grouped the Suzuka event with China, however, it did leave an open slot after the Singapore GP which Japan previously filled.

Various restrictions left F1 unable to fill this slot too, meaning the recent Singapore GP was the final race for approximately one month - so when exactly is the next round?

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is the United States GP, which is set to take place in Austin on the 20 October at 8pm BST for round 19 of the 2024 campaign.

It will also be a sprint race weekend, meaning there is just one free practice session until the competitive action starts, and it is the second consecutive year the United States GP has used the format.

There will be two more sprint weekends after Austin - Brazil and Qatar - and they may prove pivotal for the title fight due to the extra points on offer, as Norris trails the reigning, three-time world champion Max Verstappen by 52 points with 180 left available.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull driver has not taken victory in eight races either, but he has won each of the previous three United States GPs so it is an event he has top form at.

It is also a very popular event which has become a staple of the F1 calendar since the United States GP returned to the series in 2012.

This is a stark contrast to how it used to be, as the United States GP was very on-and-off between 1959 and 2012 - the series raced at five different venues while dropping off the F1 calendar on three separate occasions.

What are the timings for the United States Grand Prix?

The UK will be six hours ahead of Austin at the time of the United States GP, which means those in Great Britain will watch the sessions in the evening if they are to tune in live.

Here are the full timings for the 2024 United States GP:

Friday 18 October

FP1: 6:30pm BST/12:30pm local time

Sprint qualifying: 10:30pm BST/4:30pm local time

Saturday 19 October

Sprint race: 7pm BST/1pm local time

Qualifying: 11pm BST/5pm local time

Sunday 20 October

Grand Prix: 8pm BST/2pm local time

Where is the United States Grand Prix being held?

The 2024 United States GP will take place at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It is the second of three grands prix happening in the USA this year after the Miami GP in May, won by Norris, while F1 will visit Las Vegas in November following its inaugural event in 2023 where Verstappen claimed victory.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

Circuit of the Americas is a 3.426-mile circuit which has been on the F1 calendar since 2012 - the year it opened - and Lewis Hamilton holds the record for five victories at the track, with all coming in its first six grands prix.

Since then, however, Verstappen has emerged as the dominant driver in Austin but given Red Bull’s current form, that winning streak may come to an end this year with championship leaders McLaren currently holding the fastest car.

The MCL38 should also be well suited to Circuit of the Americas, due to its fast-flowing corners and 0.73-mile straight between Turns 11 and 12.

