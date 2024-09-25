F1 2024 schedule: When is the next Formula 1 race?
The 2024 Formula 1 season has a record-breaking 24 grands prix, but it is currently in a month-long break
When is the next F1 race?
What are the timings for the United States Grand Prix?
FP1: 6:30pm BST/12:30pm local time
Sprint qualifying: 10:30pm BST/4:30pm local time
Sprint race: 7pm BST/1pm local time
Qualifying: 11pm BST/5pm local time
Grand Prix: 8pm BST/2pm local time
Where is the United States Grand Prix being held?
F1 schedule for the rest of 2024
|
Date
|
Grand Prix
|
FP1 (UK time)
|
FP2 (UK time)
|
FP3 (UK time)
|
Qualifying (UK time)
|
Race (UK time)
|
18-20 October
|
United States
|
6:30pm
|
10:30pm (sprint qualifying)
|
7pm (sprint race)
|
11pm
|
8pm
|
25-27 October
|
Mexico
|
7:30pm
|
11pm
|
6:30pm
|
10pm
|
8pm
|
1-3 November
|
Brazil
|
2:30pm
|
6:30pm (sprint qualifying)
|
2pm (sprint race)
|
6pm
|
5pm
|
21-23 November
|
Las Vegas
|
2:30am
|
6am
|
2:30am
|
6am
|
6am
|
29 November - 1 December
|
Qatar
|
1:30pm
|
5:30pm (sprint qualifying)
|
1pm (sprint race)
|
5pm
|
5pm
|
6-8 December
|
Abu Dhabi
|
9:30am
|
1pm
|
10:30am
|
2pm
|
1pm
Top Comments