Previous / Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues Next / Alpine investigating hydrogen power as F1's future
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa

The iconic Eau Rouge corner will remain flat out for Formula 1 drivers this year in the wake of resurfacing and safety work that has made Spa-Francorchamps faster.

Jonathan Noble
By:
As part of an €80m overhaul of F1’s Belgian Grand Prix venue, major changes have been made at Eau Rouge and a selection of other corners to improve safety.

And with the famous turn being so well-known in F1, the track was determined that its character should not be altered through the works.

Jarno Zaffelli, founder of the Dromo Circuit design company that was in charge of the Spa changes, said the high-speed challenge of Eau Rouge had not been taken away despite the reprofiling of the barriers.

And he reckons that resurfacing of key parts of the track – especially through the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex – means the track is quicker than before so F1’s slower 2022 generation of machinery may not be far off last year’s pace.

Speaking about how F1 cars will find the new Spa, Zaffelli said: “It will be a flat out corner and it will provide opportunities. The cars will feel the difference between the new asphalt and the old one.

“If we look at the GT cars during the 24 Hours of Spa, the pole was 1.7s faster than the previous year. 

“We know that this year the F1 cars are generally slower than 2021, so here there won’t to be a big gap.”

The increase in speed is the result of Dromo using a much more modern asphalt material, with much of Spa having been laid decades ago.

“Last time that the track was paved was almost 20 years ago,” he said. “Since that time, the performance of the race vehicles and motorbikes has hugely increased. The technology available for the asphalt materials and the paving equipment have also changed dramatically. 

“Dromo’s experience and expertise is actually the development of the mix design specific for each circuit.”

Track overview

Photo by: Erik Junius

Having set out to ensure that the character of Eau Rouge was not ruined, Zaffelli said that Dromo worked through more than 20 different concepts before settling on the final version. 

“In the design and the further developments, we took into consideration the new regulations and the new tyres,” he added.

“We had like 20-plus iterations of Eau Rouge. We spent several days with professional drivers in our in-house simulators to get their feedback.

“We spent then two full days with professional drivers in Vi-Grade sim centre, supervised by Thierry Boutsen and Emanuele Pirro. Between October and November 2021 the work was then fine-tuned in the simulators for F1 and GT cars with Marco Bonanomi, to get their feedback.

“This work helped us a lot to choose the final design that was then submitted to the FIA Circuit Commission prior to the works that were carried out in the first months of the 2022 season. In addition, we had our internal analysis of the circuit, a LIDAR scan of the area, and then a complete analysis to finalise all the details.”

Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues
Zhou impressed by unity between F1 drivers over big issues
Alpine investigating hydrogen power as F1's future

Alpine investigating hydrogen power as F1's future
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute
McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar
Domenicali: Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that the Belgian Grand Prix could yet retain its place on the calendar in 2023.

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

Daniel Ricciardo says he’s “not sure yet” where he will be racing next year after announcing he'll leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren says it needs to share responsibility for things not having worked out with Daniel Ricciardo, after the Australian’s split from the Formula 1 team was announced on Wednesday.

McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute
McLaren confident about Ricciardo replacement plans despite Piastri dispute

McLaren says it is ‘confident’ about its replacement plans for Daniel Ricciardo, despite there being no certainty yet about Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 future.

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

21 h
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Plus

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gérard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Plus

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Plus

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Aug 18, 2022
The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream Plus

The inconvenient truth about F1’s ‘American driver’ dream

OPINION: The Formula 1 grid's wait for a new American driver looks set to continue into 2023 as the few remaining places up for grabs - most notably at McLaren - look set to go elsewhere. This is despite the Woking outfit giving tests to IndyCar aces recently, showing that the Stateside single-seater series still has some way to go to being seen as a viable feeder option for F1

Aug 17, 2022
How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge Plus

How a bad car creates the ultimate engineering challenge

While creating a car that is woefully off the pace is a nightmare scenario for any team, it inadvertently generates the test any engineering department would relish: to turn it into a winner. As Mercedes takes on that challenge in Formula 1 this season, McLaren’s former head of vehicle engineering reveals how the team pulled of the feat in 2009 with Lewis Hamilton

Aug 15, 2022
The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Plus

The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate  and devoid of the usual  racing driver airs and graces,  Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Plus

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Aug 12, 2022
