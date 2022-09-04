Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen Next / Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day

Dutch Grand Prix organisers have vowed to take a zero tolerance approach to flares, after the problems that marred Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day

Although the Zandvoort circuit has made clear already that flares should not be taken into the venue, that has not stopped some fans sneaking them in.

But the problems became extreme on Saturday when, on two separate occasions, orange flares were thrown on to the track during qualifying.

The first flare landed in the middle of the circuit and triggered a red flag, while a second flare towards the end of Q3 at Turn 1 rolled under the pitwall so only meant a brief yellow flag.

The FIA and track organisers confirmed the individual who threw the first flare was caught by security and handed over to the police.

Ahead of a 100,000 sell-out crowd expected on Sunday, Dutch GP officials have urged fans to behave.

In a statement, they said: “All drivers, Formula One Management, the FIA and the organisation of the Dutch Grand Prix do not tolerate flares, as Max Verstappen himself mentioned in a post-qualification interview.

“Their use is not allowed and creates very unsafe situations on the track for drivers and other fans.

“The organisation once again appeals to the common sense of all our fans and warns that the use of flares will not be tolerated.

“The offender who set off the torch on 3 September has been pointed out by bystanders and handed over to the authorities by event security.”

Dutch fans turn the air orange with smoke flares

Dutch fans turn the air orange with smoke flares

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said the enthusiasm of the Dutch fans was energising for F1, but was not impressed that a few "idiots" had ruined it.

“The ambience is great here,” he said. “The enthusiasm for Max has ignited the whole country and that's perfect to see. My experiences are positive with the fans, and it's a shame that there are a few total idiots out there that either drink or don't consider what such a flare on track can do to a driver.

“We saw the pigeons and the flare, and the flare is the more dangerous thing because if such a can hits you, we've seen that in the past that it can leave consequences and that the halo wouldn't help you with that.”

Read Also:

There were wild theories that the throwing of the flares had been timed to disrupt Lewis Hamilton’s runs in qualifying, but Mercedes said it had not found any particular evidence to support that claim.

“We looked at the camera angles, when Lewis was going through the pitlane, and I don't know if somebody's doing it, but I think it happened before he actually was at that point,” he said.

“So again, a few idiots, and I hope that the organisers can get a grip on it with the securities.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen
Previous article

Leclerc hopes Ferrari can "play" with split strategies to pressure Verstappen
Next article

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers Dutch GP
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation Dutch GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

Latest news

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri is investigating the issue that ended Yuki Tsunoda’s Dutch Grand Prix early after his Formula 1 car felt like it was “drifting”, causing him to stop twice on-track.

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has put Carlos Sainz's messy opening pitstop at the Dutch Grand Prix down to a "late call" to box the Spaniard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
21 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.