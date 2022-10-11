Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Red Bull's F1 rivals see its "minor" breach as anything but Next / The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

The safety car emerged at the end of the first lap following Carlos Sainz's accident.

Gasly had to pit at the end of the lap for a new nose after hitting debris left on track following Sainz's accident, where the tractor was attending it.

The red flag then came out and it was the speed that he continued to carry as he drove back to the pits, while still stunned that he'd see the crane on the track and was explaining the situation to his team, that caught the attention of race control.

Speeding under the red flag has always been regarded as a serious offence, and is punished accordingly.

Gasly was called to see the stewards after the race and was given a 20-second penalty, which had little impact as it dropped him from 17th to 18th place.

The stewards noted: "After passing the scene of the incident, car 10 continued under the red flag situation, at speeds which exceeded 200 km/h on multiple occasions, and which reached 251 km/h at one point.

"The driver conceded that he now understood that there could have been marshals or obstacles on the track, and admitted that he was too fast."

Speaking before details of the penalty emerged, some of Gasly's fellow drivers stressed that keeping the temperature in wet tyres is a major issue and encourages them to go fast when the race is neutralised.

"Totally supporting Pierre," said Fernando Alonso. "We are in the car, we know the speed we are doing, we know when we are in control.

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

The Safety Car Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"What we don't expect is to see a tractor on the circuit, so that's something that nothing to blame Pierre."

George Russell explained that in a VSC situation drivers typically speed up and slow down.

"There's no rule which states how fast you have to go," he noted when asked about the incident by Autosport. "You have to respect your VSC delta, but if you're 10 seconds too slow within your delta, you've got the right to speed up to bring that back down to zero.

"And that's what drivers do, because the only way to warm our tyres is to back off, get the delta positive, and then go a bit quicker to put some energy into the tyres.

"There's talks of him doing 250 km/h. I think people are forgetting these F1 cars go 330 km/h. And 250 km/h in our world isn't high speed."

Read Also:

Daniel Ricciardo and Nicholas Latifi also acknowledged that F1 cars are tricky to drive at low speeds in the wet.

"The cars aren't that much safer when we go slow in these conditions, because you lose temperature," said the Australian.

Latifi noted: "Even at that [safety car] speed, you're still on the limit with the grip because the tyres are just not good rain tyres. These cars are not made to go slow."

shares
comments
Why Red Bull's F1 rivals see its "minor" breach as anything but
Previous article

Why Red Bull's F1 rivals see its "minor" breach as anything but
Next article

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy Japanese GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP Japanese GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Alonso "a bit aggressive" in last corner fight in Japanese GP

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy

Fernando Alonso says his Alpine Formula 1 team made the "wrong choices continuously" with its strategy in the Japanese Grand Prix.

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

Mercedes says its mid-season struggles were a "kick in the teeth" after believing its Formula 1 car issues had been remedied by its Spanish Grand Prix upgrade.

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
2 h
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller  Plus

Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller 

After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1

Formula 1
7 h
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Two drivers earn maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic Plus

The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic

The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2022
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title Plus

10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title

While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out

Formula 1
Oct 9, 2022
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2022
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.