Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.
How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution
With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?
Why weather isn’t a true F1 leveller
After a wet couple of Formula 1 rounds in Singapore and Japan, it is timely that PAT SYMONDS investigates the true effect of weather on car performance in F1
Japanese Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Two drivers earn maximum scores in Autosport's driver ratings as Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to Japan. In the tricky conditions that greeted the grid at one of grand prix racing's grandee circuits, here's who impressed and who flattered to deceive
The confusion and controversy that should never overshadow Verstappen’s Suzuka magic
The Japanese Grand Prix had a little bit of everything – for the right and the wrong reasons. From a recovery vehicle on-track controversy to both points and penalty confusion, Formula 1 went through a difficult afternoon at a soaking Suzuka, but none of which can discredit Max Verstappen’s latest masterclass to make him a worthy 2022 world champion
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2022 Formula 1 title
While Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 world championship triumph didn’t match the drama and controversy of his maiden success last year, it demonstrated how both driver and team have become an unstoppable force at the start of a new ground-effect era. Here’s a play-by-play account of the 10 key moments which decided how the season turned out
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver
The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in
OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes