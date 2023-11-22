Drivers call for F1's Las Vegas race to move away from Abu Dhabi finale
Several Formula 1 drivers have led calls to decouple the Las Vegas Grand Prix from Middle East races as the double-header with Abu Dhabi is set to become a triple-header.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45
Photo by: Erik Junius
Podium: Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Francesco Laus, Senior Tyre Simulation Engineer Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Related video
Latest news
Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024
Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024 Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024
O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool
O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool
Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident
Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident
Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat
Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.