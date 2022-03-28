Domenicali: F1 "not blind" to concerns over Saudi Arabian GP future
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali insists the series is "not blind" to concerns about Saudi Arabia’s place on the calendar, but feels its presence can help the country.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller
For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise
Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition
Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer
With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era
Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order
Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight