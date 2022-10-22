Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why COTA sees no threat from Miami or Las Vegas F1 races Next / Sargeant to get second Williams F1 seat if he gains FIA superlicence
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Domenicali: Brad Pitt movie will shoot on F1 race weekends in 2023

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the new Brad Pitt movie based around the championship will start shooting on race weekends in the second half of 2023.

Adam Cooper
By:
Domenicali: Brad Pitt movie will shoot on F1 race weekends in 2023

The timing suggests that November’s inaugural Las Vegas GP is likely to play a major role in the storyline.

On Friday Pitt, producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and director Joseph Kosinski met with F1 team bosses in Austin to give them some idea of their plans.

The filmmakers stressed that they see their production as the racing equivalent of Bruckheimer’s hugely popular Top Gun: Maverick.

Domenicali confirmed that all teams and drivers will be involved in the project, which will feature real cars and their sponsors.

The Italian sees the film as the next logical step in building on the global success of the Drive to Survive Netflix series.

"I think it's serious stuff,” he told Autosport. “I'm very excited because we are somewhere where people think, ‘What's next?’

“And this is another step in the growth. We truly believe that it will enable F1 to be in another dimension that was not explored so deeply, and so well, until today.

“You will see a lot of things will happen next year on the preparation, and it's exciting because all the teams will be involved, the drivers, everyone. So it's fantastic.

"We are already planning all the activity and the activation that needs to be done in a real race weekend, we're going to start in the second half of the season for the production.

“We are still working on the details, because it's just the start of the plan, but you will see it will be quite interesting, I would say."

Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt at the McLaren garage

Hollywood movie star Brad Pitt at the McLaren garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Asked if the production will have its own cars running on track between official sessions he said: "The only thing I can say is it will be real, so you will see something going on during the race weekends."

Domenicali says that teams and their current sponsors are eager to get involved and, when Bruckheimer made the NASCAR movie Days of Thunder over three decades ago, Mello Yello received huge coverage as the backer of Tom Cruise’s car.

“They will be there, the real ones, that will be involved in the movie,” said Domenicali. “And now there are discussions with the teams how to create the plan with the story, although of course, this is done by Hollywood.”

Domenicali added that the close involvement of Lewis Hamilton as a producer will help to keep the production on track, while stressing that all other drivers will be invited to be part of the movie.

“Lewis will be very important because he loves this new project, and he will keep the right authenticity to the movie that will be produced.

"I guarantee to you that the producer is the best in Hollywood, the director is one of the best in Hollywood, and the main actor, Brad Pitt, doesn't need to have any kind of introduction.”

Asked if the film will be a direct revenue stream for F1 or mainly a global PR tool for the sport he said: "Let me say it will be both. But for sure it's very important in this moment to do certain things.

“Movies will be part of what we're going to build for the future to attract a new audience, and also to invest in extra revenue that will come.”

shares
comments
Why COTA sees no threat from Miami or Las Vegas F1 races
Previous article

Why COTA sees no threat from Miami or Las Vegas F1 races
Next article

Sargeant to get second Williams F1 seat if he gains FIA superlicence

Sargeant to get second Williams F1 seat if he gains FIA superlicence
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

F1 drivers pay tribute to “grounded and humble” Mateschitz
Formula 1

F1 drivers pay tribute to “grounded and humble” Mateschitz

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep
WRC WRC

Latvala hails "shared desire for success" in Toyota WRC title clean sweep

Toyota World Rally Championship boss Jari-Matti Latvala has hailed his team’s collective desire for success after witnessing the marque claim its sixth WRC manufacturers’ title.

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Plus

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Plus

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.