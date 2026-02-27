Cadillac names first F1 car after Mario Andretti

Cadillac has branded its 2026 Formula 1 car the MAC-26, named after world champion and Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti.

Andretti was one of the original driving forces behind the project to bring the team to F1, formerly helmed by his son Michael. The 85-year-old has since taken on more of a backseat role in the project, which is led by majority owner TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss and team principal Graeme Lowdon.

But the squad has still taken a lot of inspiration from the American racing icon, who has now been immortalised after Cadillac named its first-ever F1 machine after Andretti. The 2026 challenger has been dubbed the MAC-26, short for Mario Andretti Cadillac.

“Naming our first chassis MAC-26 reflects the spirit Mario carried into Formula 1 and the belief that an American team belongs on this stage. His story embodies the American dream and inspires how we approach building this team every day,” said Towriss.

Mario Andretti said he was honoured by seeing his name connected to the arrival of a new US-owned team in F1, which he conquered in 1978 with Lotus.

"Racing has been the joy of my life. It is the ultimate compliment that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team sees those years as meaningful and worthy of recording with this honour," Andretti said.

Cadillac Chassis MAC-26 Mario Andretti Cadillac 26 Photo by: Cadillac Communications

"I cherish the opportunity that it gives me to have a lasting bond with F1 and am genuinely appreciative of everyone who continues to acknowledge my part in racing history.”

Speaking exclusively to Autosport earlier this year, team boss Lowdon paid tribute to Andretti's influence on the project.

One quote associated with Andretti goes "if everything seems under control, you're not going fast enough", which according to Lowdon summed up the breakneck speed at which Cadillac has had to put together its F1 team across both sides of the Atlantic.

"We're going as fast as we possibly can! I think it's a great quote from Mario," Lowdon said. "He's a true champion. I really enjoy talking with him. He has the energy of a champion and the competitive spirit of a champion as well.

"There have been a few of his quotes along the way that I've lent on. And I think a lot of people in the team have as well. He's the guy who knows how to win. And ultimately, that's the objective of all teams."

Joining F1 as its first start-up team in a decade, Cadillac has thus far met every deadline as it took part in all three winter tests.

Despite the expected teething issues, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas completed a combined 3935km in the Ferrari-engined MAC-26, with the team expecting to battle Aston Martin to stay off the last row of the gird at next week's season opener in Australia.