Subscribe
Previous / The "incompatibility" that drove Aston and Honda F1 deal Next / British GP organisers "lacked self-confidence" prior to Liberty Media F1 takeover
Formula 1 News

Brown would welcome new F1 Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown would like Formula 1 to sign a new Concorde Agreement "sooner rather than later" amid Liberty Media's push to "strike while the iron it's hot".

Filip Cleeren
By:
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the team principals Press Conference

The current Concorde Agreement, F1's crucial three-way commercial deal between the commercial rights holder (Liberty Media-owned FOM), the FIA and the 10 teams covers the 2021-2025 period.

With two more years remaining beyond the current season, there's no rush to thrash out a fresh deal, but in a recent call with Wall Street analysts Liberty Media president Greg Maffei said he was keen to "strike while the iron is hot" and use F1's strong momentum to agree to new terms well ahead of time.

"We have several years left to run on the Concorde Agreement," Maffei said.

"But I think there's a consensus among the teams and the FIA and ourselves that now might be a good time to try and strike while the iron is hot and renew and extend the Concorde Agreement."

McLaren CEO Brown thinks it would be beneficial for the stability of the series to get a new deal done "sooner rather than later" and believes a new deal could be little more than a "rinse and repeat" of the current terms.

"I think everything's working great," he said. "If you look at the health of the sport, from a Liberty point of view, from the 10 racing teams’ point of view, the teams that want to come in, the promoters, the fans, the TV, so I'd like to see it get done sooner rather than later, just for the stability and longevity of the sport.

"I also think it's a little bit of a rinse and repeat. I think it's working. I don't think there's much to add or change to the existing agreement, so I don't think it needs to be a prolonged conversation either. I'd pretty much be happy with a rinse and repeat with a few tweaks here and there.

"There's things in the digital age that have advanced since we did the last agreement that I think need to be discussed. But I think for the most part, it's a solid agreement. It's working so we don't really need to fix what's not broken."

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, on the grid

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, on the grid

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Haas' Gunther Steiner and Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer were also not against the idea of commencing formal talks in the near future.

"I think if you start now, you know how long these Concorde agreements normally take, so the earlier we start, the earlier we get to a conclusion," said Steiner.

"So, I'm not against this if FOM wants to come and propose to us what they want to do for the next five years, which is actually the next seven years now. I think we, as a team, are pretty happy to talk with them."

Sazfnauer added: "If FOM are willing to start talking with the teams and start an outline of what a new Concorde Agreement could be, then starting early, I don't see any downside with that."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff urged F1 to keep fresh Concorde discussions behind closed doors and steer it away from controversy.

"I think most important is to have these conversations behind closed doors," Wolff stressed. "If we have a long period of alignment and a contract, such as Concorde, the longer it goes, the better it is for all of our businesses, but we are in a very early stage.

"We haven't really started talking properly. That's going to happen soon. But it should happen in a constructive way, not maybe live broadcasted and creating controversy."

Read Also:

Red Bull's Christian Horner said he is looking forward "to the jousting that will no doubt take place" between all stakeholders over the additional value F1 has generated under Liberty Media's watch.

"Formula 1 has never been in a stronger position. I think Liberty has done a great job with a sport," he added.

"We're seeing new markets, new growth, new fans, and a new demographic of fans. There's always going to be that debate between the teams and the commercial rights holder of who should have the more value, and I look forward to the jousting that will no doubt take place, as Toto says, behind doors.

"But I think longevity is in the best interest of everybody, to have a settled sport that has a clear direction for the future, of what its goals and objectives are, together with the technical, sporting and financial regulations that we want to develop for the future, to just continue to make the sport better and more appealing and more inclusive over the coming years."

shares
comments

Related video

The "incompatibility" that drove Aston and Honda F1 deal

British GP organisers "lacked self-confidence" prior to Liberty Media F1 takeover
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Formula 1

Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans Red Bull decides against AlphaTauri F1 sale as it finalises plans

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

Formula 1

Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans Why Honda made a U-turn over its F1 quit plans

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

NTNL National

Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans Vanwall drops F1 champion Villeneuve for Le Mans

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock" De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe