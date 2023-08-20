Subscribe
Previous / Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success  Next / Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1
Formula 1 News

Brown: Norris' McLaren F1 criticism never demotivating

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Lando Norris' public criticism of its 2023 Formula 1 car only served to motivate the team as it embarked on a recovery programme.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, celebrate in Parc Ferme

McLaren missed its 2023 season targets with a draggy launch car, which led to significant changes within the organisation led by incoming team principal Andrea Stella.

The first fruits of Stella's revamped technical structure were brought to the track in the final races before the summer break, propelling Norris to two podiums while his impressive rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri scored second in the Belgian Grand Prix's Saturday sprint.

But while Norris had been blunt over the MCL60's deficiencies before the introduction of its B-spec, and afterwards still noted it is a "pretty terrible” car to drive in low-speed corners, Brown refutes suggestions that his driver's comments had been at all demotivating for the Woking squad.

"No, we're all motivated," Brown told Motorsport.com as part of an exclusive interview.

"We kind of get happy together, we get grumpy together. So, if he's made a comment, it's consistent, it's motivating.

"We don't get down, we fight hard. I mean, if you look at how poor start the season was, that was hard.

"Meanwhile, underneath the surface we knew we were seeing great development in the wind tunnel, so it was like publicly taking a battering at the start of the year while knowing underneath things were actually going really well.

"And the team handled it really well, so we're motivated."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Erik Junius

McLaren's slump at the start of 2023, during which the team only made sporadic top-10 appearances and scored points in just three of the first eight races, was still a far cry from its 2017 nadir, when it wrestled with uncompetitive Honda power units.

Brown did recognise during the 2022 campaign that something had to change to prevent the team from stagnating around the middle of the pack. However, it was already too late to right the ship before the start of 2023, with McLaren admitting at its season launch that it was behind the curve on where it needed to be.

"It never went that far. 2017 was here [points to the floor] and 2021 about there [somewhere in the middle]," Brown added.

"We never got back down there. We just hit a speed bump and I felt it last year. These are things that I recognised the second half of last year.

"I had some conversations internally about why we're losing momentum, we're stagnant, which in Formula 1 meant we're going backwards.

"It would have been pointless to talk up the launch, knowing what we were going to see 30 days later, so we were just transparent because our data said we were not where we need to be.

"We knew changes were in the works, and then data was telling us things were going to start looking up in Austria and Silverstone and they have.

"So. that's given us a lot of confidence that what we're seeing in data is correlating to the track, whether that's good data or bad data."

McLaren's resurgence has lifted it to a comfortable fifth in the standings heading into the second half of the season, having been able to challenge the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin over the past four race weekends.

The team is prioritising the development of a low-drag wing to be more competitive at Monza after struggling for top speed at Spa.

shares
comments

Newey’s ‘challenge the system’ approach a boost to Red Bull F1 success 

Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch

Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch

Formula 1

Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch Haas needs fix for "difficult to digest" tyre overheating woes before F1 2024 switch

Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1

Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1 Vowles: Five-year plans "remarkably meaningless" in F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

McLaren More
McLaren
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding Dutch health organisations file complaint over McLaren F1's nicotine branding

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Formula E

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team

Latest news

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more 2023 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

F1 Formula 1

Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump Alonso: First half of 2023 F1 season still incredible for Aston despite recent slump

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg How iconic cars from each WRC era compare at the hands of Petter Solberg

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories The Verstappen inspiration behind one of F1 2023’s other success stories

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos How Williams' new leader forged his data-driven F1 ethos

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Doug Nye

The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’ The history of motorsport's first ‘Greatest Of All Time’

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe