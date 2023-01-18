Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA overhauls F1 management structure Next / How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Formula 1 News

Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Valtteri Bottas is keen to discuss his future with Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 team “quite early” in 2023 as he looks for continued stability.

Luke Smith
By:
Bottas wants talks over Alfa Romeo F1 future "quite early" in 2023

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo on a multi-year deal in 2022 after a five-season stint at Mercedes, and helped the Swiss-based team secure its best championship result since 2012 as it finished sixth in the constructors’ standings.

The Finn has previously spoken about the importance of the stability offered by having a multi-year deal in place after previously only getting one-season extensions at both Williams and Mercedes.

Bottas is therefore keen to ensure discussions about his future at Hinwil take place early this year to maintain this stability.

“I’ve been in that situation so many times where it’s become a distraction,” Bottas told Autosport.

“So yeah, for sure, it’s going to be a talking point hopefully quite early [in the year] on what’s going to happen.

“It is important to me to have that stability after 10 years of not so much stability.”

The 2023 season will be the final year that the Sauber-run team races under the Alfa Romeo banner ahead of the arrival of Audi in 2026.

Bottas has already expressed a desire to stick around for when Audi’s works support arrives at Hinwil, and noted the boost it had already given the whole operation.

“It is a great opportunity for the team, it brings stability and something new,” said Bottas.

“But I think since then, people are talking less about it. We’re now just cracking on and obviously [in 2023], still nothing changes.

Bottas has expressed his interest in sticking around at Sauber until Audi joins the programme in 2026.

Bottas has expressed his interest in sticking around at Sauber until Audi joins the programme in 2026.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We’re still Alfa Romeo. I think probably next year, things are going to start changing. But for now, it’s pretty stable and everyone is just focused on their job.”

Read Also:

Bottas emerged as Alfa Romeo’s team leader quite early in 2022, scoring 49 of its 55 points through the year, as well as helping it clinch P6 in the championship ahead of Aston Martin on count back thanks to his fifth-place finish at Imola.

He has also spoken about how enjoyable he found his first year with Alfa Romeo, taking a step away from the pressures of racing at Mercedes at the very front of the grid and adjusting what he considers to be success.

“It’s rewarding and uplifting seeing the joy people have when you’re actually even scoring a few points regularly,” said Bottas.

“It’s not something that the team is used to. It’s definitely been nice to be part of it. Already I’m looking forward to the new car, and how it’s going to be and all that. It’s interesting.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA overhauls F1 management structure
Previous article

FIA overhauls F1 management structure
Next article

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes

How Hamilton has changed as an F1 driver at Mercedes
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023
Formula 1

Chadwick to remain with Williams F1 academy in 2023

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season
Formula 1

Bottas impressed by Zhou’s lack of mistakes through rookie F1 season

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival
Formula 1

Bottas keen to stick around with Sauber for Audi F1 arrival

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes

Latest news

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: 2022 was good year for Haas to restart in F1

Kevin Magnussen believes 2022 was a good year to “restart Haas” in Formula 1 as the team looks to build on its return to the midfield in the coming season.

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Robb confirmed in Coyne-RWR IndyCar line-up for 2023

Dale Coyne Racing has signed the 2022 Indy Lights runner-up Sting Ray Robb to pilot its #51 entry in the 2023 IndyCar Series.

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title Plus
WRC WRC

Why Rovanpera is anticipating a fight to defend his WRC title

Question: what could be harder than becoming the youngest-ever World Rally champion? Answer: becoming the youngest-ever two-time World Rally champion. That's quite the challenge facing Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera in 2022, particularly against rejuvenated opposition in the second year of the WRC's hybrid regulations

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview
WRC WRC

Podcast: 2023 WRC season preview

The new World Rally Championship season is the subject of discussion in the latest edition of the Autosport podcast, ahead of the first round in Monte Carlo commencing this weekend.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons Plus

Why the new Williams boss shouldn’t avoid ‘Mercedes B-team’ comparisons

OPINION: Williams has moved to replace the departed Jost Capito by appointing former Mercedes chief strategist James Vowles as its new team principal. But while he has sought to play down the idea of moulding his new squad into a vision of his old one, some overlap is only to be expected and perhaps shouldn't be shied away from

Formula 1
Jan 17, 2023
The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1 Plus

The crypto sponsor collapse that shocked F1

Cryptocurrency exchanges and NFTs hit F1 in a sponsorship wave in 2021 but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the tide seems to be on its way out

Formula 1
Jan 16, 2023
The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Plus

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2023
How Russell can make history again in F1 2023 Plus

How Russell can make history again in F1 2023

George Russell's first season at Mercedes was a resounding success amid the context of the team’s struggles. But things could get spicy against Lewis Hamilton in 2023 if Brackley's latest car is good enough to place either driver on the F1 throne

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2023
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Plus

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship’s self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
Jan 12, 2023
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Plus

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Plus

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Plus

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Autosport prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.