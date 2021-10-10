Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

By:

Valtteri Bottas hailed his victory in Formula 1’s Turkish Grand Prix as one of his ‘best ever’ races, after a dominant performance in Istanbul.

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

The Mercedes driver led from pole position in the damp conditions, and edged clear in front of Max Verstappen through the opening phase of the race before drivers switched to a second set of inters.

Although he briefly lost the lead to Charles Leclerc, who stayed out longer on his first set of inters, Bottas was able to pass the Ferrari before eventually coming home more than 14 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Having been without an F1 victory since the 2020 Russian Grand Prix, Bottas said his clinical performance in Istanbul was exceptional.

“I think from my side I have to say probably one of the best races I've had ever,” said the Finn.

“Apart from one slide everything was under control. But, like I said before the race, the car has been really good in every condition and I had really good confidence with it, and really could control it.

“It's not easy to choose the strategy here with these conditions, in terms of when to stop and to which tyre and everything. But I'm glad everything went smooth once for me and that's nice.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen had no response to the pace of Bottas and said that the need to extend the life of the intermediates meant he was in tyre preservation mode for much of the afternoon.

“It was not easy today, the track was very greasy,” said the Red Bull driver. “We just had to manage the tyres the whole race so we couldn't really push.

“It just seemed like Valtteri had a bit more pace and could look after the tyres, maybe a bit better as well.

"But I'm of course still happy to finish second because, in these conditions, it's also easy to get it wrong and you drop back.”

Asked what was the most difficult phase of the race, Verstappen said: “[To] stay awake! It was just all about just managing the tyres.

"So you were never pushing, [you had] to make it to a certain amount of laps, and then you boxed for another set.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

Previous article

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

40 min
2
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
3
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

34 min
4
DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

1 h
5
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

1 d
Latest news
Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races
F1

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

13m
F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
F1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

34m
F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
F1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

40m
F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Live commentary and updates
F1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Live commentary and updates

2 h
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus
F1

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

3 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
4 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend Turkish GP
Formula 1

Norris: Istanbul's long corners to blame for McLaren's difficult weekend

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2 Turkish GP
Formula 1

Schumacher never doubted he could shine in F1 after making Turkey Q2

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas gamble triggered Hamilton Sochi F1 intermediate tyre call Russian GP
Formula 1

Bottas gamble triggered Hamilton Sochi F1 intermediate tyre call

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change Russian GP
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache Turkish GP
Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’ Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix – start time, how to watch, & more

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
3 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021

Latest news

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Turkish GP win one of my "best ever" F1 races

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Live commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish Grand Prix: Live commentary and updates

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.