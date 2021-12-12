Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale Next / The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid

By:

Valtteri Bottas says he is ready to "sacrifice my optimal race" to help Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes win both Formula 1 world titles in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid

Bottas qualified sixth for the 2021 season finale at Yas Marina, lapping over nine-tenths of a second off pole-sitter Verstappen of Red Bull, who will start side-by-side with Hamilton on the front row of the grid.

Hamilton and Verstappen are tied on points going into the final race, while Mercedes leads Red Bull by 28 points in the constructors' championship, leaving both titles undecided.

Asked about the possibility of being used by Mercedes to try and hold Verstappen up if the opportunity arises, Bottas said: "I'm ready to sacrifice my optimal race.

"We really want both titles and I want us to get both titles before I go. I'm definitely going to do my part for both of the titles."

Bottas will start the race on the medium compound tyre, putting him on an alternative strategy to both Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who will start on softs.

Bottas knew it was important to ensure he did not lose any places off the line before trying to stretch his first stint out.

"I need to be patient and play the long game," Bottas said.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, with a team mate in the garage

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, with a team mate in the garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"Because I can go long if I want to in the first stint. And it's important to get the points, not to destroy the car, so I need to be patient, I would say."

Sunday will mark Bottas's final race for Mercedes ahead of his move to Alfa Romeo for 2022, ending a five-season association with the team that has yielded four constructors' titles to date.

Read Also:

Bottas said that he was treating the weekend as any other for the most part, but anticipated feeling more emotional about his exit once the race had finished.

"For sure you start to make it as normal as possible, but before quali, I realised it's going to be the last time with this team," Bottas said.

"So it's the same but different. At least in the car, you don't think about it, but for sure tomorrow maybe there's more time for emotions after the race."

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale
Previous article

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale
Next article

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders

Mazepin ruled out of Abu Dhabi F1 GP after positive COVID-19 test Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Mazepin ruled out of Abu Dhabi F1 GP after positive COVID-19 test

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Bottas: Higher mileage F1 power unit cost at least 0.2s in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure Qatar GP
Formula 1

Norris had no warning before "dangerous" Qatar F1 tyre failure

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Latest news

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in F1 fight for P5
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz wants nothing "weird" to happen to Leclerc in F1 fight for P5

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "ready to sacrifice optimal race" to help Hamilton F1 title bid

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Plus

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
19m
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Plus

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
23 h
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale Plus

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading into F1's Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why.

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.