Previous / Krack: Aston Martin must convince Vettel of its potential for new F1 deal
Formula 1 News

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas feels he can “be the best version of myself” in Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo as he prepares for his maiden season with the team in 2022.

Bottas ready to be "best version of myself" with Alfa Romeo
Luke Smith
By:

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo for this year following a five-season stint at Mercedes, where he scored 10 race wins and helped the team win the constructors’ championship every year.

Mercedes opted to promote junior driver George Russell into the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2022, leaving Bottas to agree on a multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur told Autosport last year he thought the move could aid Bottas’s development as he would no longer be “in the shadow” of Hamilton

Bottas got his first chance to sample Alfa Romeo’s new C42 car in testing last week, and explained after the running he felt there was “so much to do to get better and so much more to give this sport.”

“As a driver, I think you never stop learning as long as you want to,” Bottas said.

“So of course I’m always looking at areas I can be better. It truly feels like now I can just be the best version of myself, instead of trying to be something else and trying too hard.”

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Bottas has been joined at Alfa Romeo for the new season by Formula 2 graduate Guanyu Zhou, who will make his F1 race debut in Bahrain.

Despite having close to a decade of experience in F1, Bottas said he did not see himself as being the only leader at Alfa Romeo this year.

“We’re in this together, that is the feeling,” Bottas said. “Of course I can guide the way they go, if I feel like I have experiences from the past. In the end, we’re in this together with Guanyu and Robert [Kubica, reserve driver] and the whole team.

“For now, it’s been a nice atmosphere, and I’m more than happy to be here, and I want to thank the team for this opportunity.”

Read Also:

Bottas completed the fewest laps of any full-time F1 driver during the three-day test in Barcelona as reliability issues hampered Alfa Romeo’s running, with the Finn acknowledging there was “work to do” ahead of the new season.

The next opportunity to complete mileage in the Alfa Romeo C42 car will come during the second pre-season test, which takes place in Bahrain from 10-12 March ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
7 h
Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

In every Formula 1 championship-winning team, one driver has to play second fiddle to their team-mate in the final ranking. While some drivers have been thrashed and others have competed for equal number one status, several have fallen into the 'happy' medium that qualifies them for consideration in this debate

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it Plus

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

Formula 1 teams face a race against time before the final pre-season test in Bahrain to address the alarming porpoising development that emerged in their first public running at Barcelona. Key in doing so is properly wrapping their heads around an issue which as a top former F1 aerodynamicist explains is often misunderstood

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2022
The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022 Plus

The predicted head start that has helped Ferrari in F1 2022

Ferrari’s eye-catching start at the Barcelona pre-season test wasn’t entirely unexpected but still created cause for concern among its Formula 1 rivals. While certain rules played in its favour, the Scuderia will be wary of how any early advantage can be deceiving

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2022
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
Feb 26, 2022
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
