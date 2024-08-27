All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Bottas has "long-term" concerns over Sauber struggles after 'weakest' F1 race

Sauber finished 19th and 20th in the Dutch GP as a lack of performance saw Bottas and Zhou lapped twice

Ewan Gale Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44

Valtteri Bottas has bemoaned Sauber's 'weakest' performance of the Formula 1 season at the Dutch Grand Prix but hopes the circuit will serve as an "outlier".

The Finn and team-mate Zhou Guanyu failed to make an impression on the battle for points, propping up the field in 19th and 20th at the end of the race - the only drivers to have been lapped twice by winner Lando Norris.

Whilst Sauber has failed to score a point this term - the only team not to finish in the top 10 - Bottas and Zhou have at least been able to fight midfield rivals on occasion, something it was unable to do at Zandvoort.

"I didn't expect the performance to be this poor," said Bottas.

"The start was actually OK and we were in a decent place compared to where we started from but after like five or six laps, I saw that I struggled to follow the pack.

"That's when I knew that we didn't quite have the pace. I was hoping that maybe with other tyre compounds things could be better, but it never did. We tried all the compounds, so it's not the tyre, it's the car. It just doesn't work on this track."

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked whether he believed the performance was a wider-ranging problem or specific to the Dutch venue, which provides a unique challenge on the calendar, the former Williams and Mercedes driver replied: "We haven't been this weak in any of the races this year, and it's not like we made a step backwards. This track really highlighted the weaknesses of the car with the banked corners, with off cambers, cambers, plus the wind, it just highlighted the sensitivity of the car."

"We're really sensitive to crosswinds and tailwinds. When you're going through bankings and off-cambers and cambers, it's even worse because the ride heights, they are not in the right window. So, the whole car is just too peaky, too much on the edge, it's not really a stable platform and anything that distracts it like crosswind, it just makes things a whole lot worse. "

The high-speed Monza circuit will provide a different challenge for the team this weekend before focus shifts to the flyaway races that close out the season.

On whether the problems faced by the Hinwil-based outfit could be cured before the end of the season, Bottas conceded: "It's long term, I don't think there's a quick fix - but this track is quite unique and this kind of wind we rarely get.

"So I'm still optimistic that we can have better weekends and hoping that this was the outlier."

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why "very different" dark Monza surface could be bad news for Mercedes
Next article How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Top Comments

More from
Ewan Gale
Red Bull may have hit F1 concept ceiling - Wache

Red Bull may have hit F1 concept ceiling - Wache

Formula 1
Red Bull may have hit F1 concept ceiling - Wache
Robson: Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline

Robson: Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Robson: Williams F1 upgrades can become 2025 baseline
Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Formula 1
Hulkenberg: Audi CEO call "shows respect" and commitment to F1

Latest news

F1 2024: Team-mate statistics and how they compare

F1 2024: Team-mate statistics and how they compare

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 2024: Team-mate statistics and how they compare
A2RL conducts first testing outside UAE with Noda

A2RL conducts first testing outside UAE with Noda

MISC General
A2RL conducts first testing outside UAE with Noda
How Red Bull is still improving its RB20 despite upgrade doubts

How Red Bull is still improving its RB20 despite upgrade doubts

F1 Formula 1
How Red Bull is still improving its RB20 despite upgrade doubts
Carpenter sits out last three IndyCar oval races, Rasmussen continues

Carpenter sits out last three IndyCar oval races, Rasmussen continues

INDY IndyCar
Carpenter sits out last three IndyCar oval races, Rasmussen continues

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The bite Norris showed at Zandvoort that paid him back handsomely
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe