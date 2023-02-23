Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car Next / Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals
Formula 1 / Bahrain February Testing News

Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification

Formula 1 drivers still consider the new FIA restrictions on political and personal statements “unnecessary” despite the governing body clarifying what is allowed, says Valtteri Bottas.

Matt Kew
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Bottas: FIA driver clampdown still "unnecessary" despite clarification

An updated International Sporting Code issued ahead of the 2023 season that applies across top-level motorsport now classes the following as a rule breach: “The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction.”

This has received almost universal condemnation across the F1 paddock, with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner warning of the effects of turning people into “robots” while McLaren’s Lando Norris has alluded to drivers being treated as though they are “in school”.

On Friday, the FIA did issue a clarification concerning what is and is not permitted by the updated clause.

Chiefly, drivers will be able to comment on personal, political or religious matters online, in selected interviews and when responding to direct questions during press conferences.

But any expressions are prohibited as part of the drivers’ parade, during the national anthems, on the podium and in the post-race cooldown room.

Asked for his response to the FIA bulletin, Bottas said he spoke for the rest of the grid when insisting that the changes to the ISC in the first instance were” unnecessary”.

The Alfa Romeo driver said during a press conference on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain: “I saw the clarification.

“Of course, there are things at least it has made clear, but I still do think it’s a bit unnecessary and I think I’m speaking on behalf of all the drivers.

“We haven’t had a [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association] meeting yet but hopefully soon to discuss.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Erik Junius

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon admitted he was not up to speed with the FIA clarification but said he would continue to “speak out on a subject that is important to me regardless”.

Likewise, Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff reckoned Lewis Hamilton’s clear intention to continue his advocacy regardless of any clampdown would remain immune to change.

Haas racer Kevin Magnussen added that he would like to see free speech wherever he and F1 travels to.

The Dane said: “It’s something that we need to talk about as drivers and see what we really think about it.

“I’m from a part of the world where free speech is a thing.

“I like that and think that’s a good value and would like to see that everywhere I go.

“But that’s not always how the world is.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes buoyed by ‘no bouncing’ from new W14 F1 car

Red Bull aero penalty will "hurt", but not too much, say F1 rivals
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Sainz “wasn’t ready” to fight for 2022 title after ‘abandoning’ McLaren consistency

Sainz “wasn’t ready” to fight for 2022 title after ‘abandoning’ McLaren consistency

Formula 1

Sainz “wasn’t ready” to fight for 2022 title after ‘abandoning’ McLaren consistency Sainz “wasn’t ready” to fight for 2022 title after ‘abandoning’ McLaren consistency

Latest news

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

F1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo Friday favourite: The last-all French F1 pairing that reunited a title-winning duo

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

WRC WRC

Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test Toyota set for “very important” Rally Mexico WRC pre-event test

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 Formula 1

2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running 2023 F1 Bahrain test: Sainz heads Sargeant in Friday morning running

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1

F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix F1 tyre blanket ban set for crunch vote after British Grand Prix

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars? Has F1's porpoising problem been eradicated in the 2023 cars?

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of F1 testing in Bahrain

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Somerfield

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells What each team must escape in testing to avoid setting off alarm bells

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's cost cap penalty

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown The alarm that still sounds from the FIA's driver expression clampdown

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change Grand prix racing’s forgotten year of change

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.