Subscribe
Previous / McLaren still anticipating low-speed struggle despite Hungary F1 qualifying result Next / Pirelli explains why F1 drivers' wasted wet tyre claims are wrong
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Bottas: Alfa Romeo surprised by its own pace at F1 Hungarian GP

Valtteri Bottas has admitted his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team has performed much better than he had predicted in Hungary.

Adam Cooper
By:
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

The Swiss outfit surprised the paddock when both cars were consistently fast throughout qualifying, with Zhou Guanyu topping Q1 and eventually earning fifth place.

Bottas was as high as fourth in Q2 and then took seventh in Q3, split from his team-mate by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Alfa has been bringing new parts to the C43 on a regular basis recently, with a major floor package introduced at the last race at the British Grand Prix.

Bottas says he expected the car to be more competitive than it was at Silverstone, where neither driver made it out of the first qualifying segment, but he admitted that he was surprised by the leap up the grid.

“Based on the feeling for the car I did say coming to the weekend that it should feel a bit better than Silverstone,” said the Finn. “But it's much better. I didn't expect that, but we'll take it.

“I think we need to learn something about the new package and the set-up, and the ride heights aren’t optimised, but we're positively surprised how quick we were today, and actually in all different parts seemed to be the case.

“I think this track really brings out the good characteristics. Also normally in the straight line we seem to be a bit draggy, and here's there's only one straight. So less lap time lost there, and it’s quicker on the twisty parts.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The team had a clean weekend, right set up direction, so everything has gone in the right direction. And then when it's about tenths to be out or in Q3, those things matter. So it was really solid day.”

Bottas started to realise that there was potential in the package in Hungary following Saturday’s FP3 session.

"After third practice when we did the lap times, I ended up 10th,” he noted. “With still an engine mode that wasn't quali mode. I knew that, okay, we're onto something here.

“So I actually told Andreas [Seidl] that it's going to be top seven today, just before quali. So a pretty good prediction. I'm sad I'm not allowed to do betting, because I could have made some good money!”

Read Also:

Bottas conceded that small margins can make the difference: “If you just look at the results not the lap times it looks like massive swings.

“But if you look at the lap times, it's actually not, so it is really about who gets things right on the weekend, what can change many, many positions.

“It's good to see, I think that's how F1 should be. So today, we're happy, some other teams are not.”

Additional reporting by Matt Kew

shares
comments

McLaren still anticipating low-speed struggle despite Hungary F1 qualifying result

Pirelli explains why F1 drivers' wasted wet tyre claims are wrong
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race Leclerc: Radio issues prompted emotional tone in Hungarian F1 race

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Bottas: Silverstone F1 upgrade will address key Alfa weakness

Bottas: Silverstone F1 upgrade will address key Alfa weakness

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Bottas: Silverstone F1 upgrade will address key Alfa weakness Bottas: Silverstone F1 upgrade will address key Alfa weakness

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch Zhou's Hungarian GP "pretty much over" after "strange" Alfa F1 start glitch

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou

Formula 1
Canadian GP

Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou Key signing a surprise boost for Alfa Romeo in F1 - Zhou

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe