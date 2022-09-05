Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Next / Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work in Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Binotto hits back at Rosberg's F2/F3 jibe over Ferrari pitstops

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto has hit back at comments from 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg that F2 and F3 teams are better at pitstops than the Maranello squad.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
Binotto hits back at Rosberg's F2/F3 jibe over Ferrari pitstops

The Dutch Grand Prix proved to be another tough one for Ferrari as it faced fresh dramas in the pitlane that derailed its hopes of a better result.

Carlos Sainz had been battling Lewis Hamilton over the first stint before it went wrong at his first stop when Ferrari failed to have all the tyres ready for the Spaniard.

Later on, during the intensity of the late safety car stops, Sainz was handed a five-second penalty for an unsafe release as he strayed into the path of Fernando Alonso, the result of which dropped him from fifth to eighth in the final race classification.

The pitstop dramas, coming off the back of a number of questionable strategy choices, have left Ferrari facing criticisms for needing to do a better job on the pitwall and in the pitlane.

And Rosberg, who acts as a pundit for Sky Sports F1, was openly critical, suggesting Ferrari was worse in how it handled matters than teams in junior categories.

"Oh my goodness," he said about the Ferrari pitstops. "Mattia Binotto keeps saying 'No, no, we don't need to make any changes, everything is going well'. When is the day coming?

"It's not possible – even Formula 2 teams or F3 teams do a better job at their strategy and pitstops than Ferrari.

"You go to the pits and there's no tyre there in a normal race? At some point they really need to start making some changes."

But Binotto has been left unimpressed by Rosberg's claims and says it is far too easy to be critical sitting in front of a television at home rather than understanding how things are really working on the ground.

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Ferrari

"First, I think it is so easy to speak when you are outside [of the paddock]. It is easy to criticise," he said.

"But we will not change people: that is my answer to Rosberg. We have got great people and it has been proven that what is more important in sport is stability and that we make sure we are improving day-by-day and race-by-race.

"We have got great people in the team and I have no doubt on that. It takes years and experience for all teams to be at the front, and I think there is no reason why it should be different for ourselves."

Read Also:

Ferrari has explained that the problem at Sainz's pitstop was triggered by it making a late call to bring the Spaniard in, as it did not want to get undercut by Hamilton.

"Yes it was a very late call to react to Lewis [Hamilton] with Carlos [Sainz]. It was too late a call," he said.

"But I know as he [Rosberg] should know as well because he is an experienced driver, that it is a lot easier to address those type of problems rather than the performance.

"The performance is what counts the most today in my view."

shares
comments
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Previous article

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Next article

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work in Dutch GP

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work in Dutch GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart Dutch GP
Formula 1

Hamilton late in selecting right engine mode for Dutch GP restart

Piastri truth shows criticism of him in F1 contract saga was "unfair", says McLaren Dutch GP
Formula 1

Piastri truth shows criticism of him in F1 contract saga was "unfair", says McLaren

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

Latest news

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz on Dutch GP penalty: I thought I had saved someone’s life

Carlos Sainz vented his frustration over his penalty for an unsafe release during a late pitstop in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix as he felt he "had saved someone's life".

De Vries to take Vettel's F1 seat for Italian GP FP1 session
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries to take Vettel's F1 seat for Italian GP FP1 session

Nyck de Vries will take over Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin Formula 1 seat for the opening free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix weekend at Monza.

Why Porsche's Red Bull F1 plans appear dead in the water
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Porsche's Red Bull F1 plans appear dead in the water

For months it had been an open secret that Red Bull and Porsche would be tying up for a joint Formula 1 venture for the new engine rules era in 2026.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
37m
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.