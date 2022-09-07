Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends Next / Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard
Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race

Last weekend Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified second and third on the Dutch Grand Prix grid respectively, both within a tenth of polesitter Max Verstappen.

But on what was widely expected to be a strong track for the Scuderia, Leclerc and Sainz were unable to challenge Verstappen and Red Bull, and instead were put under pressure by Mercedes.

Leclerc was beaten to second by George Russell, while a costly pitstop error and penalty saw Sainz drop down to a distant eighth.

It means Leclerc fell to 109 points behind world champion elect Max Verstappen and Ferrari now has to worry about Mercedes in the battle for second in the constructors' standings, rather than harbour any hopes of overhauling Red Bull.

Binotto acknowledged that "it is certainly a difficult moment" for Ferrari but urged his team to react at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, where it will receive the support of tens of thousands of tifosi.

"It is certainly a difficult moment right now and for our team because we are not getting the results with the expectations that we have got," Binotto conceded.

"We need to react and Monza, we will have the tifosi there after COVID and to have them in the grandstands will be important for us as they cheer for us and boost us as a team. Right now, we need to find some good results for the spirit and the mood."

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari

Photo by: Erik Junius

While Spa was known to be a difficult race for Ferrari against the top speed of the Red Bulls, the Italian squad hoped to strike back in the Netherlands, rather than being beaten by both Red Bull and Mercedes.

Binotto said it was concerning how close Ferrari got to Verstappen in qualifying, but then struggled for race pace on Sunday.

"My main concern is that it has been three races in a row where we do not have the pace on Sunday," he explained. "It is quite parallel to the one in Hungary.

"This weekend we had a good quali, a quali where we have been competitive.

"But in the race itself we are not competitive enough, which makes life certainly a lot more difficult; not only because we cannot fight for the win with Max but because we do not have the pace to keep the Mercedes behind.

Read Also:

"I think it is now three races in a row that we are not at what should be our potential. This is something we need to address as soon as possible because there are a few races left from now until the end of the season.

"We are still looking for victories and our intention is to win at every single race, including Monza."

Latest news

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto: Ferrari needs to react at Italian GP home race

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto has acknowledged his team must react at Monza after another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort and put on a good display for the Italian tifosi.

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still bracing itself for some tough F1 weekends

Mercedes insists it is not taking it for granted that it can fight for wins at every Formula 1 race from now on, despite some recent strong showings.

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
12m
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
17 h
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
