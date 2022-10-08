Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice Next / Autosport writers' favourite F1 Japanese Grands Prix
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Giacomo Rauli
Binotto feels ‘pessimistic’ over budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Rumours emerged in Singapore last week that two teams - Red Bull and Aston Martin - may have breached the $145 million budget cap for 2021 as the FIA prepared to issue compliance certificates on Wednesday.

Both teams stringently denied the allegations, but the FIA’s decision to postpone issuing the certificates until Monday has caused the saga to rumble on across the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said in Singapore that “maximum penalties” had to be applied for breaches, and called for transparency from F1’s governing body.

Speaking on Sky Italia on Saturday, Ferrari team principal Binotto - who has previously aired concerns about how the cost cap is policed - felt the delay showed there were “points that are unclear and still need to be defined” in the audit.

“There are points which the FIA is contesting and the team is trying to defend itself,” said Binotto.

“Regardless of what comes out, and I fear it will be snow melting in the sun, I think all these decisions, how they have interpreted the regulations, what they have granted - because they will certainly have granted something - it all comes out clearly and transparently.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto said that all parties “need to know what the discussions were” between the FIA and any teams involved not only for the “direct benefit” it could offer, but also to understand how the regulations should be interpreted.

“The rules were clear from the beginning, they were discussed,” said Binotto.

“We don't understand the need to have to change them today beyond the fact that this is the first year with the budget cap.

“Because with the FIA, there have always been constant exchanges and we have always tried to clarify them.

“I am a bit pessimistic about this, but first of all, clarity and transparency from the FIA will be important.”

Read Also:

Red Bull has maintained over the Suzuka weekend that it is satisfied with its submission and remains confident it complied with the financial regulations through last year.

“We were expecting the certificates as well on Wednesday, hoping for them on Wednesday, but that’s obviously been delayed for all of the teams,” Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said on Sky Sports on Friday.

“The FIA have obviously taken that choice. We wait with interest to see what happens on Monday.

“But again, we feel that we’ve absolutely complied with the cost cap, with the regulations.

“We’re happy with our submission, and await to hear what the feedback is.”

shares
comments
Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice
Previous article

Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice
Next article

Autosport writers' favourite F1 Japanese Grands Prix

Autosport writers' favourite F1 Japanese Grands Prix
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move Japanese GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice Japanese GP
Formula 1

Latifi explains ‘funny’ wrong turn mistake in Suzuka F1 practice

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Sainz "fed up" with trend of narrowly losing F1 pole to Verstappen and Leclerc Japanese GP
Formula 1

Sainz "fed up" with trend of narrowly losing F1 pole to Verstappen and Leclerc

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages Singapore GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos
DTM DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

Dennis Olsen, Thomas Preining, David Schumacher, Nick Cassidy and Rolf Ineichen are all set to miss the Hockenheim DTM finale after their cars sustained heavy damage in an incident-filled race on Saturday.

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Joining Alpine for F1 2023 ‘very quickly’ felt like the right move

Pierre Gasly says joining Alpine “very quickly” felt like the right move for his Formula 1 career once talks started over a deal for 2023.

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"
DTM DTM

Audi boss calls for DTM BoP change after Hockenheim Race 1 "farce"

Audi Sport customer racing boss Chris Reinke has called for DTM to adjust the Balance of Performance for the Hockenheim finale, describing the situation in Saturday’s penultimate race as a “farce”.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Plus

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

After seemingly being stuck in limbo at AlphaTauri - too good to let go, but not a realistic prospect for a Red Bull return - Pierre Gasly has finally shaken off the shackles to join Alpine. A fresh start at the French team should do Gasly the world of good, but he must adapt quickly. Oh, and work with a team-mate with whom he's had a fractious relationship...

Formula 1
21 h
The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver Plus

The relaxed home life that helps F1’s Danish superstar to deliver

The unrelenting grasp of the tax man prompts most racing drivers to move to the likes of Monaco, Switzerland or Dubai. But, as OLEG KARPOV found out, Kevin Magnussen is quite happy where he is, thank you very much – at home, with his family, in Denmark

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in Plus

How Perez has shown what many F1 drivers need from the 2022 season run-in

OPINION: Sergio Perez’s Singapore triumph arrested a big decline in his Formula 1 performances against Max Verstappen at Red Bull since his Monaco win. He now needs to maintain his form to the season’s end, while others are also seeking a change in fortunes

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2022
How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap Plus

How the FIA should punish any breaches of the F1 cost cap

OPINION: On Wednesday, the FIA will issue F1 teams with compliance certificates if they stuck to the 2021 budget cap. But amid rumours of overspending, the governing body must set a critical precedent. It needs to carefully pick between revisiting the bitterness of Abu Dhabi, a contradictory punishment and ensuring parity for the rest of the ground-effect era

Formula 1
Oct 4, 2022
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

A testing return to the Singapore Grand Prix in tricky conditions created plenty of hazards and mistakes for the Formula 1 drivers to fall into. That partly explains a number of low scores, including from a handful of high profile runners, allowing others to take a starring role under the floodlights

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP Plus

The two key contributors to Leclerc's defeat to Perez in F1's 2022 Singapore GP

In a marathon Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s victory was only assured hours after the race due to a stewards investigation. Throughout the contest the Red Bull driver impressively held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in changing conditions to see the Mexican pull out enough of an advantage to negate his post-race penalty

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2022
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2022
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.