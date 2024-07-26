All Series
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Former Ferrari team boss Binotto will have "full responsibility" to streamline Audi's Formula 1 decision-making as it takes over Sauber

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Mattia Binotto in the paddock

Mattia Binotto's sole leadership of Audi's Formula 1 effort should "change the speed" of its Sauber takeover, says team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

Earlier this week, Audi announced team CEO Andrea Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann had left the team, with former Ferrari F1 chief Binotto joining on 1 August to replace both.

Audi announced its F1 entry two years ago, but despite accelerating its full takeover of the Sauber group, its integration into the Swiss-based squad and its ability to attract talent has not gone as smoothly as hoped.

As well as languishing at the bottom of the championship this year, a behind-the-scenes power struggle between Seidl and Hoffmann has further convinced Audi CEO Gernot Dollner to replace both and bring in Binotto as the sole leader of the team.

In the past, car manufacturers have often been accused of getting too involved into the running of their F1 teams, and Binotto's wide-ranging responsibilities appear to be an effort by Dollner to give the former Ferrari man full freedom to do what he thinks is best for the squad.

"As of the Audi takeover, there was a need for a change of speed of the F1 project," Alunni Bravi explained. 

"The targets are clear; to have full responsibility and efficiency in the decision-making process.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"And I think the fact that Mattia will have a clear leadership reporting directly to Audi AG CEO Gernot Dollner is an important sign of this new process, that will help us to even further accelerate this transformation."

With Binotto expected to bring in a team principal to report into him, Alunni Bravi said the Italian had his full support to make further management changes, also if that means he is asked to take on a different role.

"It's clear that Mattia is the leader of the team, and of course it will be part of his decision to establish the management team," said Alunni Bravi. "I don't think that this is relating to a single individual.

"Mattia has the full support of everybody at Audi, including myself. He has a proven track record, a vast experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1. I think he is very competent with a very proven background, especially in technical matters.

"He has all the characteristics in order to guide our structure towards 2026 and onwards."

