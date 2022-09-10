Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc still expects Monza F1 "qualifying games" despite reduced tow Next / Nyck de Vries to replace unwell Albon at F1 Italian GP
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Binotto apologises for Tsunoda "tsunami" remark

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has apologised for any offence he caused by labelling Yuki Tsunoda a "tsunami".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Binotto apologises for Tsunoda "tsunami" remark

In the wake of Tsunoda’s controversial exit from the Dutch Grand Prix, where he briefly stopped on track, recovered to the pits and then ventured out again before retiring for good, Binotto made some remarks about the Japanese youngster.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Binotto referred to Tsunoda as a "tsunami" for the way that he was often involved in incidents.

But Binotto’s choice of words did not go down well in Japan, with memories still fresh of the devastating tsunami in 2011 that killed nearly 16,000 people and left much of the country devastated.

Speaking at the Italian Grand Prix, and having been informed of the upset that his remarks had caused, Binotto did not hesitate to say sorry.

“Certainly, I need to apologise,” he said.

“It was a mistake by using that word. I had no intention to do anything wrong and I'm very close to the victims, which honestly I realised.

“I think that Tsunoda is a fantastic driver, he is a great man. And we've got a good relationship between the two [of us].

“We simply called him in a way that was a simple joke, but it was a bad joke.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch GP triggered some controversy, with it prompting wild conspiracy theories on social media that he had deliberately stopped on track to help fellow Red Bull team win the race with Max Verstappen.

That suggestions has been rubbished by Tsunoda and his squad, as team principal Franz Tost expanded on what really happened.

“Yuki came in on lap 43 for a second stop,” he explained. “We put on the hard tyres and, when he left the pits, he immediately said [he felt] the tyre came loose.

“The engineer reacted correctly, telling him stop the car. We checked in the data and we detected that all the tyres were tightened: there was no problem.

Read Also:

“Therefore, we said to Yuki, please come back because we want to change the tyres once more. He stopped and the tyres were dirty in the sand and the temperature from the tyres came down.

“So he came in, we changed the tyres and when he went out once more. We saw it on the data that the rear differential was broken.

“This was also what Yuki felt already with the first pitstop. But it went step by step, the pressure from the differential it came down step by step.

“Therefore, it was difficult to detect it immediately after the first pitstop. And the problem was quite simple.”

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Speaking about the theories of Tsunoda’s retirement being a ploy to help Verstappen beat Mercedes, Tost said: “We had no communication with Red Bull Racing during the race.

“Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing do not need our help. They win by themselves. And we need every point by ourself.

“Therefore it was never programmed that we stopped a car during the race, because Yuki was in a good position to score points.”

shares
comments
Leclerc still expects Monza F1 "qualifying games" despite reduced tow
Previous article

Leclerc still expects Monza F1 "qualifying games" despite reduced tow
Next article

Nyck de Vries to replace unwell Albon at F1 Italian GP

Nyck de Vries to replace unwell Albon at F1 Italian GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari explains old F1 car floor test in Italian GP practice Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari explains old F1 car floor test in Italian GP practice

Nyck de Vries to replace unwell Albon at F1 Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Nyck de Vries to replace unwell Albon at F1 Italian GP

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus
Formula 1

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

Latest news

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Monza

Join us as we get up close and personal with the F1 cars in the pitlane and delve into the new and interesting technical features on display at the Italian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA publishes Italian GP starting grid as Verstappen starts seventh

Max Verstappen will start Sunday's Italian Grand Prix from seventh on the Monza grid as the FIA published the provisional starting grid shaken up by several penalties.

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries learned of Williams F1 call up during coffee break

Nyck de Vries learned that he might have a chance to race for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix while having a coffee on Saturday morning.

FIA "won't be pressured", Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA "won't be pressured", Herta F1 superlicence claim set to fail

The FIA says "it won't be pressured" by any Formula 1 teams on matters such as superlicence points, and the indications are that Colton Herta's claim will be rejected.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
13 h
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Plus

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.