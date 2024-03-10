All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut

Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman says Lewis Hamilton was 'pulling him out of the car' after a sensational maiden Formula 1 race in Jeddah.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari

Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari junior Bearman, who was the F2 polesitter for Saudi Arabia's feature race, was called up by the team ahead of Friday's FP3 to replace Carlos Sainz, who dropped out with appendicitis.
Bearman immediately impressed in his single practice session before qualifying 11th, and the 18-year-old Briton backed that up with an exemplary race to seventh on Saturday.
Bearman's debut received universal praise by his peers, with the likes of Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris all coming over to congratulate him in parc ferme, while team-mate Charles Leclerc was also impressed with his performance.
Bearman says Hamilton had to help him out of his car after racing on one of F1's most demanding circuits and was appreciative of the recognition he received by some of his idols.
"I grew up watching these guys fighting and it was nice to share the track with them," Bearman said. "It was a pleasure to have their recognition.
"[Lewis] was basically pulling me out of the car because I was struggling.
"It was really physical. In a race like this – one of the lowest-degradation tracks of the season and one of the highest lateral G – you are pretty much doing 50 qualifying laps."
Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As Ferrari's reserve driver, which included private testing as well as FP1 and testing duties with Haas, Bearman was sufficiently prepared to jump in at short notice.
But what impressed the paddock the most was his calm and composed demeanour. He didn't buckle during an intense start and first-lap melee and properly found his groove during the second stint on hard tyres, keeping up with the drivers ahead of him.
When asked if he felt any nerves at the start, he replied: "Honestly, surprisingly it felt like any other race.
"The procedure is a bit different to F2 race start, but once the lights were on you were focusing on what is around you.
"Luckily the F4 radios weren’t broadcast, but in F3 I was a bit more irate and I’ve learnt over the years that doesn’t bring any performance.
"No matter what I tried to stay calm, especially in a situation like this. We knew the race was going to come towards us so I stayed calm and let it come.
Bearman conceded he was "learning on the job" after Yuki Tsunoda and Nico Hulkenberg initially outsmarted him in energy deployment.
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 battles with Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 battles with Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"On the restart I did a pretty good move on [Tsunoda] and I don’t think he expect me to cover the inside.
"I had a lot more pace than these guys and they were just a bit smarter than me with energy usage, which is something I’ve never had to do before.
"I was pretty much learning on the job. Especially with Nico, he seemed to use his battery in all the right places and I seemed to use it in all the wrong places, so it took me a few laps to figure it out.
"I stayed disciplined and didn’t try to overpush."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 10 things we learned at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP
Next article Video: The Red Bull machine powers on at the F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given

Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given

Formula 1
Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given Haas: Bearman deserves F1 chance, but 2025 seat not a given
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lewis Hamilton
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week

Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic" Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Latest news

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

F1 Formula 1
Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By GP Racing
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe