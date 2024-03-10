Bearman: Hamilton "pulling me out of the car" after physical F1 debut
Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman says Lewis Hamilton was 'pulling him out of the car' after a sensational maiden Formula 1 race in Jeddah.
Oliver Bearman, Scuderia Ferrari
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 battles with Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Hamilton: Mercedes in “different category” fighting F1 rivals in high-speed turns
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Vasseur “optimistic” on Sainz return ahead of decision next week
Vasseur: Bearman's mistake-free F1 Saudi Arabian GP so good it's "unrealistic"
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
Latest news
Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win
Autosport Plus
The military precision involved in bringing F1 broadcasts to life
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The rare Ferrari problem that made its Saudi GP harder against Red Bull's might
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments