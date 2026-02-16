Skip to main content

Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Barcelona joins F1 rotation with new three-race deal

Formula 1 will keep returning to Barcelona in 2028, 2030 and 2032 after signing a contract extension

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 has concluded fresh terms with the organisers of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, keeping the race at Montmelo on the calendar for three out of the next six years.

Barcelona has gone into the final year of its existing contract and has been under severe pressure to invest in its outdated facilities and safeguard its place on the calendar.

Meanwhile, the Montmelo circuit had already lost the Spanish Grand Prix moniker to a new race in Madrid, which will debut in September this year at the under-construction Madring circuit.

While competition for the remaining European slots has been fierce, both the city of Barcelona and the Catalan government have been keen to invest into keeping the event on the calendar.

A deal has now been reached to join the Belgian Grand Prix as part of F1's European rotation, alternating with Spa-Francorchamps over the next six years.

Spa is set to welcome F1 in 2027, 2029 and 2031, while Barcelona will take over the same slot in 2028, 2030 and 2032. The deal looks set to all but end Spa's hopes of negotiating a full-time deal for the time being, with Belgian promoters having attempted to turn their alternating role back into a yearly race.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Erik Junius

"This renewal is the result of a strong relationship and close collaboration and represents a very important step in further consolidating Catalonia as a key fixture on the international calendar," said Pol Gibert, CEO of Circuits de Catalunya SL.

"Formula 1 generates an economic impact of more than €300 million per edition, but above all it is a strategic event that helps project Catalonia worldwide as a country capable of hosting top-level sporting competitions".

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali added: "Barcelona is an incredible city, and the Formula 1 fans there always welcome us with such passion, so I am delighted that we will continue to race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for years to come.

"The team has invested heavily in the circuit and hosted fantastic fan festivals in recent years, so we look forward to seeing how they continue to develop the experience, both for attendees at the race and for the city as a whole."

Previously, it had been announced the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort would hold its final event in 2026, with the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao returning to fill its slot in 2027 and 2028.

Barcelona and Spa sharing the same slot still leaves one more gap to fill on the 24-race calendar for 2027, with a return of the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul thought to be one a strong option.

