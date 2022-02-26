Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Barcelona February Testing Podcast

Autosport Podcast: What we learned from F1 Barcelona pre-season testing

The first Formula 1 pre-season test of the 2022 season concluded last week in Barcelona as the new generation of cars hit the track for the first time.

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 on the final day despite the W13 showing signs of porpoising down the main straight - a problem other teams also experienced at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr showed encouraging pace as did McLaren McLaren duo Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, while reigning world champion Max Verstappen featured near the front.

Shadowing the on-track action was the news that F1 will not stage the Russian Grand Prix this year in Sochi following the escalating situation in Ukraine. While the future of Haas and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin have also been thrown into the spotlight.

To discuss all in the latest Autosport Podcast, host Martyn Lee is joined by Luke Smith (F1 Reporter, Autosport) and Haydn Cobb (Editor, Autosport.com).

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

 

