Autosport Podcast: What Christian Horner told us about Red Bull’s 100 F1 wins
As Red Bull celebrated its 100th Formula 1 victory, it marked a poignant time to reflect on the team’s story of success.
The Milton Keynes-based squad became just the fifth team in F1 history to reach a century of grand prix wins, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Mercedes.
PLUS: The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history
Autosport Grand Prix editor Alex Kalinauckas sat down with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner earlier this week for an interview as part of our celebration of Red Bull's 100 wins.
On today's podcast, host Martyn Lee discusses with Alex the subjects they covered, including Red Bull's early success, managing world champions like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, fighting to the top table of F1's power brokers and much more.
