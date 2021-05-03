Autosport Podcast: Recapping the F1 Portuguese GP

Hamilton was able to extend his championship lead by recovering from third after the safety car restart to battle through to victory, passing both Verstappen and team-mate Valtteri Bottas en route to his 97th career victory.

It was a vintage display from Hamilton, who mastered the difficult track conditions at the Algarve International Circuit and made up for his slip-up at Imola two weeks ago to extend his lead in the drivers standings.

Verstappen also passed Bottas to finish second, but missed out on a bonus point for fastest lap after breaking track limits on the final tour, allowing Bottas to pick up the additional score to soften the blow of a troubled day at Portimao.

Recapping all of the action from the race, Ariana Bravo is joined by Autosport F1 Reporter Luke Smith, Autosport Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge and Motorsport.com F1 Editor Jonathan Noble for the latest episode of the Autosport Podcast.

