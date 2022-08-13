Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Arrows F1 drivers

The Arrows Formula 1 team was a mainstay of the world championship for 24 years between 1978 and 2002, with its perennial underdog status earning widespread admiration.

Autosport Podcast: Ranking the top 10 Arrows F1 drivers

With 382 race starts (counting its six years known as Footwork) it still holds the record for most world championships races without ever taking a victory, although it came close on several occasions and scored eight podium finishes.

It also boasted an impressive roster of drivers at various points in its history, including Riccardo Patrese, Derek Warwick and Damon Hill. But who was the best of the bunch?

In a special edition of the Autosport Podcast kick-starting a new series of top 10 lists, chief editor Kevin Turner is joined by technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge and grand prix editor Alex Kalinauckas to discuss the drivers who most excelled behind the wheel of an Arrows.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

