Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Luke's F1 Christmas Quiz

Merry Christmas from everyone here at Autosport.

Autosport Podcast: Luke's F1 Christmas Quiz

After you've tucked into your second helping of turkey and escaped the in-laws, pop in your headphones to play along with our festive podcast looking back at 2022.

Question master Luke Smith tests the memory of our F1 experts, with events on and off track the subject of our Christmas quiz. But can you do better than our editors? Luke is joined by Alex Kalinauckas, Matt Kew and Stuart Codling to recall the highs and lows of the 2022 F1 season.

 
