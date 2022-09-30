Autosport Podcast: How F1’s rules revamp shook up the pitstop arms race

Last year, the FIA ruled that some of the automation should be removed from pitstops, putting more pressure on the mechanics in the stops.

But the changes in the 2022 cars, complete with heavier wheels, have also added to the challenge - and often, pitstops can make or break a driver's race.

To delve into the world of pitstops, Martyn Lee talks to Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith about the biggest changes in recent years, why they're harder than ever - and will Red Bull's 1.82s pitstop record ever be beaten?