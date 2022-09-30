Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eyeing key set-up changes for Singapore GP Next / Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it
Formula 1 Podcast

Autosport Podcast: How F1’s rules revamp shook up the pitstop arms race

Every Formula 1 team is a well-drilled outfit when it comes to pitstops, and their respective crews practice thousands of them each year.

Autosport Podcast: How F1’s rules revamp shook up the pitstop arms race

Last year, the FIA ruled that some of the automation should be removed from pitstops, putting more pressure on the mechanics in the stops.

But the changes in the 2022 cars, complete with heavier wheels, have also added to the challenge - and often, pitstops can make or break a driver's race.

To delve into the world of pitstops, Martyn Lee talks to Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith about the biggest changes in recent years, why they're harder than ever - and will Red Bull's 1.82s pitstop record ever be beaten?

 
shares
comments
Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eyeing key set-up changes for Singapore GP
Previous article

Why Red Bull and Ferrari are eyeing key set-up changes for Singapore GP
Next article

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it

Vettel questions whether F1 2022 new rules effort was worth it

Latest news

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Singapore GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Carlos Sainz topped the times on Friday for Ferrari ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

What we learned from the Friday practice action at F1’s 2022 Singapore GP

With many of the frontrunners enduring disjointed practice sessions ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, it makes interpreting the lap times tricky. But, despite the difficulties for Formula 1 points leader Max Verstappen, there are reasons for him to not feel too disheartened after Friday

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Open secret" one F1 team "massively" broke cost cap

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is now an "open secret" in the Formula 1 paddock that one team was "fundamentally massively" over the cost cap last year.

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still one-second off the pace in Singapore, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes is staring at a one-second gap to the front at Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, despite topping Friday’s first practice session.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
15 h
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Plus

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded MAURICE HAMILTON of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.