Autosport Podcast: F1 Japanese GP review
Max Verstappen dominated the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix to secure Red Bull this year’s world constructors’ title.
While it was business as usual for Verstappen after the Singapore blip, it was another nightmare outing for Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez who was involved in multiple clashes and ultimately retired from the race.
McLaren’s double podium, including a maiden F1 grand prix rostrum for Oscar Piastri, kept its current momentum up as it focuses on hunting down Aston Martin for fourth in the constructors’ standings with six races to go.
Elsewhere, Ferrari and Mercedes traded blows in the fight for the points places just off the podium, while Fernando Alonso recovered from a strategy miscue to take eighth place for Aston Martin ahead of the pair of Alpines – with Pierre Gasly unhappy at having to give ninth place to team-mate Esteban Ocon.
To recap the action and the talking points, Filip Cleeren joins the Autosport podcast from Suzuka alongside Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas and Autosport.com editor Haydn Cobb to discuss the Japanese GP with host Martyn Lee.
Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP
Video: Verstappen and Red Bull strike back at the F1 Japanese GP
Latest news
Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals
Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals
McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call
McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call
Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels
Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels
Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism
Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.